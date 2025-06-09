|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 Jul 2025
|5 Aug 2025
|5 Aug 2025
|0.025
|2.5
|Interim
|This is to inform to the exchange that the meeting of the board of directors of the company was held on 24th July, 2025 at the registered office of the company, wherein the board discussed, considered and approved the following business matters: 1. Declaration of interim dividend of Rs. 0.025/- (Two and a half Paisa only) per equity share having face value of Rs. 01/- (Rupee One only) each, for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. 2. The board has fixed Tuesday, 05th August, 2025, as a Record date to determine the eligible members entitled to receive the Interim dividend. 3. Interim dividend shall be paid on or before 28th August, 2025 to the eligible shareholders as on record date
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