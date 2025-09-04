AGM 26/09/2025 Declaration Of Annual General Meeting for the FY 2024-25 and other ancillary matters. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.09.2025) Dear Sir/Madam, Enclosed herewith Scrutinizer Report and Voting results of e-voting for the 41st AGM of the Company held on Friday, 26th September 2025 at 01.15 P.M through VC/OVAM mode. Kindly take above cited information on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2025)