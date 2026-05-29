Board Meeting 29 May 2026 22 May 2026

Aayush Wellness Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2026 along with Auditors Report thereon and any other matter with the permission of Chairman.

Board Meeting 21 May 2026 21 May 2026

The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, May 21, 2026, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has inter alia considered and approved the appointment of M/s. A. Raghavendra Rao & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 003324S and PRC No.: 018363), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Board Meeting 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2026

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, 31st March 2026, have inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Dinesh Dhangare (DIN: 11418438) as an Additional Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Kashiram Jadhav (DIN: 11640980) as an Additional Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the Company

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 4 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2025 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Aayush Wellness Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 13 2025 at the Registered office of the company to inter alia consider and approve: Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Any other business transaction with the permission of the chairman. You are requested to take the above cited information on your records. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. Enclosed herewith the detailed financial results for further details. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2025 4 Sep 2025

Declaration Of Annual General Meeting for the FY 2024-25 and other ancillary matters. Enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting for declaration of AGM for FY 2024-25 and other matters. Kindly take above cited information on your record.

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2025 3 Sep 2025

The Board, inter alia, considered and approved the Launch of Aayush Labs: Redefining Preventive Healthcare Through Digital Diagnostics. A copy of the press release in this regard is enclosed herewith for your kind perusal.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025

Aayush Wellness Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 12 2025 at the Registered office of the company to inter alia consider and approve: Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended June 30 2025. Any other business transaction with the permission of the chairman. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives the trading window for dealing in securities of the company which was closed from July 01 2025 will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited financial results. You are requested to take the above cited information on your records. Enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting Dear Sir/Madam, Enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter ended June 2025 along with Limited Review Result. Kindly take above cited information on your record. board has considered and approved the following business transactions in the meeting: The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025, along with the Limited Review Report thereon. The press release on the Unaudited Financial Results for the June 2025 quarter (enclosed herewith) Further, the Board noted a letter dated August 06, 2025, received from Mrs. Pallavi Mittal, requesting reclassification of her shareholding from the Promoter category to the Public category. The Company had duly intimated the Stock Exchange of this request under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). After due consideration, the Board decided to decline the said request for promoter reclassification. You are requested to take the above cited information on your records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2025)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2025 24 Jul 2025

Aayush Wellness Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Declaration of Interim Dividend. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chairman. The trading window for dealing in the companys securities is already closed for all the Directors Key Managerial Personnels Designated Persons and their immediate relatives till the expiry of 48 hours from the declaration of unaudited Financial Results. You are requested to take the above cited information on your records. Thanking You This is to inform to the exchange that the meeting of the board of directors of the company was held on 24th July, 2025 at the registered office of the company, wherein the board discussed, considered and approved the following business matters: 1. Declaration of interim dividend of Rs. 0.025/- (Two and a half Paisa only) per equity share having face value of Rs. 01/- (Rupee One only) each, for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. 2. The board has fixed Tuesday, 05th August, 2025, as a Record date to determine the eligible members entitled to receive the Interim dividend. 3. Interim dividend shall be paid on or before 28th August, 2025 to the eligible shareholders as on record date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2025)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2025 11 Jul 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e., Friday, July 11, 2025, at the Registered Office of the Company. The Board, inter alia, considered and approved the Launching of Brain Fuel Capsules. A copy of the press release in this regard is enclosed herewith for your kind perusal. Press release for launching of Brain Fuel Capsules. Enclosed herewith is the outcome of the board meeting held on July 11, 2025. Kindly take above information on your records.

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2025 1 Jul 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, i.e., Tuesday, July 01, 2025, at the Registered Office of the Company. The Board, inter alia, considered and approved Launching of Telemedicine and Healthcare Records Management Market through Aayush health Platform. A copy of the press release in this regard is enclosed herewith for your kind perusal Enclosed herewith the outcome of board meeting held today i.e. July 1, 2025. Kindly take above information on your records.

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2025 20 Jun 2025

The Board inter alia considered and approved the following business transactions: 1) Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has considered and approved the change in designation of Mr. Naveenakumar Kunjaru (DIN: 07087891) from Chairman and Managing Director to Managing Director, with effect from Friday, June 20, 2025. 2) Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has considered and approved the change in designation of Dr. Lalitkumar Anande (DIN: 02953124) from Non-Executive Independent Director to Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director, with effect from Friday, June 20, 2025. 3) Aayush Wellness Limited to foray into Diagnostic Testing and Tele-Consultation Segment.

Board Meeting 9 Jun 2025 9 Jun 2025