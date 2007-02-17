AceVector Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.76
39.74
39.73
36.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
77.46
112.64
289.14
495.65
Net Worth
117.22
152.38
328.87
532.03
Minority Interest
Debt
13.83
8.4
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
131.05
160.78
328.87
532.03
Fixed Assets
8.44
11.19
12.48
23.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
94.48
113.26
183.04
285.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-29.29
26.35
-37.38
-13.68
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
12.87
17.25
5.39
4.61
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
151.58
180.83
275.58
244.36
Sundry Creditors
-60.66
-67.09
-147.94
-102.97
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-133.08
-104.64
-170.41
-159.69
Cash
57.4
9.98
170.74
235.86
Total Assets
131.03
160.78
328.88
532.04
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.