iifl-logo

AceVector Ltd Balance Sheet

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR AceVector Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.76

39.74

39.73

36.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

77.46

112.64

289.14

495.65

Net Worth

117.22

152.38

328.87

532.03

Minority Interest

Debt

13.83

8.4

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

131.05

160.78

328.87

532.03

Fixed Assets

8.44

11.19

12.48

23.92

Intangible Assets

Investments

94.48

113.26

183.04

285.95

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-29.29

26.35

-37.38

-13.68

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

12.87

17.25

5.39

4.61

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

151.58

180.83

275.58

244.36

Sundry Creditors

-60.66

-67.09

-147.94

-102.97

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-133.08

-104.64

-170.41

-159.69

Cash

57.4

9.98

170.74

235.86

Total Assets

131.03

160.78

328.88

532.04

AceVector Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR AceVector Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.