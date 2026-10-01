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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.76
39.74
39.73
36.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
77.46
112.64
289.14
495.65
Net Worth
117.22
152.38
328.87
532.03
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
510.38
395.02
379.76
371.96
471.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
510.38
395.02
379.76
371.96
471.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.28
11.75
4.98
33.99
40.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Eternal Ltd
ETERNAL
319.45
|117.01
|3,08,280.45
|585
|0
|3,349
|38.43
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
1,675.15
|192.32
|1,07,478.93
|185
|0
|1,069
|204.37
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
320
|0
|91,657.43
|9.57
|0
|75.42
|6.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
1,218
|67.37
|78,977.63
|245.5
|0.69
|824.46
|535.87
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
250.2
|0
|69,063.05
|350
|0
|2,462
|75.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
AKHIL KUMAR GUPTA
Nominee Director
SUVIR SUREN SUJAN
Director
KUNAL BAHL
Director
ROHIT KUMAR BANSAL
Nominee Director
KABIR MISRA
Additional Director
SAURABH JALAN
Company Secretary
SACHIN GUPTA
Mezzanine Flr A-83 Okhla -,
Industrial Area Ph II,
New Delhi - 110020
Tel: +91 124 473 9850
Website: http://www.acevector.com
Email: companysecretary@acevector.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by AceVector Ltd
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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