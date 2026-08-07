RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY

To,

The Board of Directors

ADVANCE TECHNOFORGE LIMITED

Plot No. 01 to 06, Survey No. 121,

Padvala Industrial Area, Veraval Shapar Rajkot- 360024, Gujarat, India

Dear Sirs,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of ADVANCE TECHNOFORGE LIMITED (the "Company" or the "Issuer"), comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the six months period ended September 30, 2024, and the financial ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the Restated Statement of Profit and Loss Statements for the six months period ended September 30, 2024 and financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 and the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the six months period ended September 30, 2024 and financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (collectively, the "Restated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on February 14, 2025 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Prospectus ("DP") prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares ("IPO") prepared in terms of the requirements of: a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the "Act"); b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended (the "Guidance Note").

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the DP to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and BSE in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in note 2B (ii) to the Restated Financial Information. The responsibility of the respective Board of Directors of the companies includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The respective Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration: a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated 15th December-2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Issuer; b) The Guidance Note. The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI; c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

4. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from: a) Audited financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2024 and the financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with AS as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules 2006, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on February 14,2025.

5. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on: a) The reports issued by the Previous Auditors named Dodiya Mehta & Co., Chartered Accountants (Partner : S M Dodiya) having FRN: 120662W dated 10th July-2024 on the Indian GAAP financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, dated 1st September, 2023 for the year ended March 31, 2023 and dated 1st September, 2022 for the year ended March 31, 2022 respectively as referred in Paragraph 4 above.

6. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Restated Financial Information: a) We have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping/ reclassifications retrospectively for the financial years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/ classifications followed as at and for the period ended September 30, 2024; b) Do not require any adjustment for modification as there is no modification in the underlying audit reports; and c) Have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

7. We have complied with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Quality Control (SQC) 1, Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial Information, and Other Assurance and Related Services Engagements.

8. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the dates of the report on audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 4 above.

9. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

10. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

11. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the DP to be filed with the Securities and

Exchange Board of India and BSE in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for the period ended September 30, 2024 and the financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 proposed to be included in the Offer Document for the proposed IPO.