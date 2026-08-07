Advance Technoforge Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
2,274
|97.14
|1,08,717.35
|-117.76
|0.37
|2,260.45
|229.8
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
4,747.6
|34.69
|44,304.78
|330.76
|0.34
|975.76
|840.41
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
19,068.55
|0
|28,588.62
|11.04
|0
|95.77
|909.9
Happy Forgings Ltd
HAPPYFORGE
1,898.25
|54.72
|17,915.44
|91.46
|0.21
|449.42
|225.5
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
410.15
|23.78
|15,559.55
|148.92
|1.71
|1,324.83
|153.06
No Record Found
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