Advance Technoforge Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
6.5
6.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.19
3.13
6.44
4.73
Net Worth
13.69
9.63
6.94
5.23
Minority Interest
Debt
17.3
17.51
11.19
8.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.69
0.25
0.3
0
Total Liabilities
31.68
27.39
18.43
13.74
Fixed Assets
17.24
15.75
7.56
6.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
14.4
11.6
10.82
6.83
Inventories
12.53
8.08
8.48
5.62
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
13.16
12.14
11.69
9.35
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.96
3.5
0.88
0.28
Sundry Creditors
-13.45
-11.13
-9.14
-7.2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.8
-0.98
-1.09
-1.22
Cash
0.04
0.05
0.04
0
Total Assets
31.68
27.4
18.42
13.75
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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