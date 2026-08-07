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Advance Technoforge Ltd Balance Sheet

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72.75
(-4.99%)
Aug 7, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

6.5

6.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.19

3.13

6.44

4.73

Net Worth

13.69

9.63

6.94

5.23

Minority Interest

Debt

17.3

17.51

11.19

8.51

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.69

0.25

0.3

0

Total Liabilities

31.68

27.39

18.43

13.74

Fixed Assets

17.24

15.75

7.56

6.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

14.4

11.6

10.82

6.83

Inventories

12.53

8.08

8.48

5.62

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

13.16

12.14

11.69

9.35

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.96

3.5

0.88

0.28

Sundry Creditors

-13.45

-11.13

-9.14

-7.2

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.8

-0.98

-1.09

-1.22

Cash

0.04

0.05

0.04

0

Total Assets

31.68

27.4

18.42

13.75

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