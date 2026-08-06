Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹72.75
Prev. Close₹76.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.09
Day's High₹72.75
Day's Low₹72.75
52 Week's High₹94
52 Week's Low₹76.57
Book Value₹41.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)65.7
P/E16.75
EPS4.57
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
6.5
6.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.19
3.13
6.44
4.73
Net Worth
13.69
9.63
6.94
5.23
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
2,274
|97.14
|1,08,717.35
|-117.76
|0.37
|2,260.45
|229.8
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
4,747.6
|34.69
|44,304.78
|330.76
|0.34
|975.76
|840.41
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
19,068.55
|0
|28,588.62
|11.04
|0
|95.77
|909.9
Happy Forgings Ltd
HAPPYFORGE
1,898.25
|54.72
|17,915.44
|91.46
|0.21
|449.42
|225.5
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
410.15
|23.78
|15,559.55
|148.92
|1.71
|1,324.83
|153.06
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Shraddhaben Pradipbhai Vora
Executive Director & MD
Nilesh Shambhubhai Moliya
E D & Wholetime Director
Pradipbhai Bhikhabhai Vora
Independent Non Exe. Director
Satyam Nanjibhai Thummar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chirag Ghadiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Payal Bansal
Sr.No.121 Plot No.1-6 At.& Po.,
Padavala Rd Veraval Shapar,
Gujarat - 360024
Tel: +91 98253 68310
Website: http://www.advancetechforge.com/
Email: cs@advancetechforge.com
301 The Centrium,
3rd Flr 57 LBS, Nav Pada Kurla(W),
Mumbai-400 070
Tel: 91 40 6716 2222/1800
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Advance Technoforge Limited was formed as a private limited company at Rajkot, Gujarat in the name and style of Advance Technoforge Private Limited, dated August 05, 2013 issued by the Registrar of ...
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Reports by Advance Technoforge Ltd
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