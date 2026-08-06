iifl-logo

Advance Technoforge Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
72.75
(-4.99%)
Aug 7, 2026|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open72.75
  • Day's High72.75
  • 52 Wk High94
  • Prev. Close76.57
  • Day's Low72.75
  • 52 Wk Low 76.57
  • Turnover (lac)13.09
  • P/E16.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value41.78
  • EPS4.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)65.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Advance Technoforge Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

₹72.75

Prev. Close

₹76.57

Turnover(Lac.)

₹13.09

Day's High

₹72.75

Day's Low

₹72.75

52 Week's High

₹94

52 Week's Low

₹76.57

Book Value

₹41.78

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

65.7

P/E

16.75

EPS

4.57

Divi. Yield

0

Advance Technoforge Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Advance Technoforge Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Advance Technoforge Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|08:58 PM
Aug-2026Jul-2026Jul-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Advance Technoforge Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

6.5

6.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.19

3.13

6.44

4.73

Net Worth

13.69

9.63

6.94

5.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Advance Technoforge Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

2,274

97.141,08,717.35-117.760.372,260.45229.8

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

4,747.6

34.6944,304.78330.760.34975.76840.41

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

19,068.55

028,588.6211.04095.77909.9

Happy Forgings Ltd

HAPPYFORGE

1,898.25

54.7217,915.4491.460.21449.42225.5

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

410.15

23.7815,559.55148.921.711,324.83153.06

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Advance Technoforge Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Shraddhaben Pradipbhai Vora

Executive Director & MD

Nilesh Shambhubhai Moliya

E D & Wholetime Director

Pradipbhai Bhikhabhai Vora

Independent Non Exe. Director

Satyam Nanjibhai Thummar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chirag Ghadiya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Payal Bansal

Registered Office

Sr.No.121 Plot No.1-6 At.& Po.,

Padavala Rd Veraval Shapar,

Gujarat - 360024

Tel: +91 98253 68310

Website: http://www.advancetechforge.com/

Email: cs@advancetechforge.com

Registrar Office

301 The Centrium,

3rd Flr 57 LBS, Nav Pada Kurla(W),

Mumbai-400 070

Tel: 91 40 6716 2222/1800

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Advance Technoforge Limited was formed as a private limited company at Rajkot, Gujarat in the name and style of Advance Technoforge Private Limited, dated August 05, 2013 issued by the Registrar of ...
Read More

Reports by Advance Technoforge Ltd

Company FAQs

The Advance Technoforge Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Advance Technoforge Ltd is ₹65.70 Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Advance Technoforge Ltd is 16.75 and 1.83 as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Advance Technoforge Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Advance Technoforge Ltd is ₹76.57 and ₹94 as of 07 Aug ‘26
Advance Technoforge Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Advance Technoforge Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 100.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 0.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Advance Technoforge Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.