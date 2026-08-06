Advance Technoforge Ltd Summary

Advance Technoforge Limited was formed as a private limited company at Rajkot, Gujarat in the name and style of Advance Technoforge Private Limited, dated August 05, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Thereafter, the status was converted into a public limited and the name of the Company was changed to Advance Technoforge Limited vide fresh Certificate dated 6 September 2024 issued to Company by the RoC.Company mainly deals in Closed Die Steel Forging, Upset Forging, Ring Rolling Forging In Rough & Precision Machined Condition. It serve in automobile and industrial valves and pumps industries.



They are specialised in manufacturer of structural metal products, automotive parts, Agriculture parts, material lifting equipment parts and general engineering parts, etc.The second thing is, Company has wide experience in producing forged and precision machined parts with various additional processes like Powder coating, CED Coating, Magni Coating, Platting, Polishing Passivation, Ultrasonic Cleaning, Galvanizing and Serving to International & Domestic market. The Company has production facility carried out in 3 lines: Line 1: Huta Zygmunt MPM 3000, Oil furnace with capacity of 1000kg/hr, Trimming Press 350 MT. Line 2: Belt Drop Hammer 2.0 MT, Electric Billet Heater 250 KW, Trimming Press of 100 MT.



Line 3: Belt Drop Hammer 1.0 MT, Electric Billet Heater 180 KW, Trimming Press 100 MT. The overall forging capacity has a production of 6000 MT/year. Latest Manufacturing facilities like Huta hammer, Induction Furnace are available with the Company at their manufacturing unit of forging and manufacturing products.



Company has manufacturing facilities in Padvala Industrial Areas at Rajkot, Gujarat India, and the entire infrastructure is available in this industrial area.Company is proposing the initial public issue of 25,30,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each through fresh issue.