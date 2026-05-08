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Aeroflex Neu Ltd Board Meeting

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87.04
(-0.62%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Sah Polymers CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 May 20265 May 2026
Aeroflex Neu Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026 and Auditors Report thereon. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/05/2026)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202628 Jan 2026
Aeroflex Neu Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Aeroflex Neu Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 03/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2025 and Limited Review Reports thereon. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, February 03, 2026, inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2025 along with Limited Review Reports received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company. we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, February 03, 2026, inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2025 along with Limited Review Reports received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.02.2026)
Board Meeting4 Nov 202530 Oct 2025
Aeroflex Neu Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 and Limited Review Reports thereon. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, November 04, 2025, inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 along with Limited Review Reports received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 04/11/2025)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202528 Jul 2025
Sah Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2025 and Limited Review reports thereon. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. Friday, 01 August, 2025, inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 along with Limited Review Report received from the Statutory auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2025)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202525 Jul 2025
Aeroflex Neu Limited (Formerly known as Sah Polymers Limited) has made an allotment of 7200000 convertible warrants at its Board Meeting held Today i.e. 25th July, 2025.

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