Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorPackaging
Open₹90.4
Prev. Close₹87.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹42.63
Day's High₹90.4
Day's Low₹85.25
52 Week's High₹125.37
52 Week's Low₹63.21
Book Value₹32.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)224.53
P/E185.11
EPS0.47
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
25.8
25.8
25.8
15.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.64
57.52
58.3
8.27
Net Worth
83.44
83.32
84.1
23.87
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
129.17
129.24
109.19
95.4
80.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
129.17
129.24
109.19
95.4
80.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.02
2.16
2.33
1.82
0.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,665.1
|59.28
|15,098.05
|74.28
|0.12
|455.46
|125.45
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,841
|40.57
|13,580.84
|100.14
|0.21
|532.07
|1,113.42
EPL Ltd
EPL
208.34
|21.11
|6,679.43
|42.8
|0
|353.1
|36.86
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
599.9
|10.9
|3,881.52
|115.6
|0
|742.39
|372.17
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
420.9
|18.63
|3,029.99
|66.35
|0
|1,925.24
|467.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
SANJAY SUTHAR
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nikhil Raut
Independent Non Exe. Director
Asha Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
H K Turgalia
Whole-time Director
Hakim Sadiq Ali Tidiwala
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Asad Daud
E-260-261,
Mewar Industrial Area Mardi,
Rajasthan - 313003
Tel: 91-294 2493889
Website: http://www.sahpolymers.com
Email: cs@sahpolymers.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Sah Polymers Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company as Peacock Continental Limited at Udaipur Rajasthan, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 20, 1992. The Company co...
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Reports by Aeroflex Neu Ltd
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