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Aeroflex Neu Ltd Share Price Live

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87.04
(-0.62%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open90.4
  • Day's High90.4
  • 52 Wk High125.37
  • Prev. Close87.58
  • Day's Low85.25
  • 52 Wk Low 63.21
  • Turnover (lac)42.63
  • P/E185.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.8
  • EPS0.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)224.53
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Aeroflex Neu Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

₹90.4

Prev. Close

₹87.58

Turnover(Lac.)

₹42.63

Day's High

₹90.4

Day's Low

₹85.25

52 Week's High

₹125.37

52 Week's Low

₹63.21

Book Value

₹32.8

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

224.53

P/E

185.11

EPS

0.47

Divi. Yield

0

Aeroflex Neu Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2025

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29 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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5 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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7 May 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Aeroflex Neu Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Aeroflex Neu Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:30 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.45%

Non-Promoter- 4.50%

Institutions: 4.50%

Non-Institutions: 35.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Aeroflex Neu Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

25.8

25.8

25.8

15.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

57.64

57.52

58.3

8.27

Net Worth

83.44

83.32

84.1

23.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

129.17

129.24

109.19

95.4

80.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

129.17

129.24

109.19

95.4

80.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.02

2.16

2.33

1.82

0.72

Aeroflex Neu Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,665.1

59.2815,098.0574.280.12455.46125.45

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,841

40.5713,580.84100.140.21532.071,113.42

EPL Ltd

EPL

208.34

21.116,679.4342.80353.136.86

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

599.9

10.93,881.52115.60742.39372.17

Uflex Ltd

UFLEX

420.9

18.633,029.9966.3501,925.24467.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aeroflex Neu Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

SANJAY SUTHAR

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nikhil Raut

Independent Non Exe. Director

Asha Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

H K Turgalia

Whole-time Director

Hakim Sadiq Ali Tidiwala

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Asad Daud

Registered Office

E-260-261,

Mewar Industrial Area Mardi,

Rajasthan - 313003

Tel: 91-294 2493889

Website: http://www.sahpolymers.com

Email: cs@sahpolymers.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Sah Polymers Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company as Peacock Continental Limited at Udaipur Rajasthan, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 20, 1992. The Company co...
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Reports by Aeroflex Neu Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Aeroflex Neu Ltd share price today?

The Aeroflex Neu Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹87.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aeroflex Neu Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aeroflex Neu Ltd is ₹224.53 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aeroflex Neu Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aeroflex Neu Ltd is 185.11 and 2.23 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aeroflex Neu Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aeroflex Neu Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aeroflex Neu Ltd is ₹63.21 and ₹125.37 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Aeroflex Neu Ltd?

Aeroflex Neu Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.50%, 3 Years at -0.61%, 1 Year at -17.95%, 6 Month at 17.94%, 3 Month at 25.24% and 1 Month at -4.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aeroflex Neu Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aeroflex Neu Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.46 %
Institutions - 4.51 %
Public - 35.03 %

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