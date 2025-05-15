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Aeroflex Neu Ltd EGM

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86.86
(-0.21%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:29:54 PM

Sah Polymers CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM7 May 20256 Jun 2025
To consider the above businesses, an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, June 06, 2025. Intimation of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Sah Polymers Limited to be held at 06th June, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :15.05.2025) Corrigendum to the notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting dated 14th May, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on June 06, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2025) Intimation for alteration in Memorandum of Association of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/07/2025)

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