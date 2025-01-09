iifl-logo-icon 1
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Rights

520.2
(-0.76%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd: Related News

Afcons Infra issues corrigendum on DRDO contract of ₹1,085 Crore

9 Jan 2025|10:20 AM

The project incorporates infrastructure development on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis and is expected to be completed within 36 months.

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

6 Dec 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.

Afcons Infra gets $447-Million railway line contract

26 Nov 2024|03:19 PM

The 100-kilometer rail network project will comprise seven passenger stations, a 300-meter railway bridge over the Volta River.

Afcon Infra emerges as lowest bidder for project worth ₹1,000 Crore

5 Nov 2024|09:55 AM

MPMRCL had invited proposals for the Blue Line's construction funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB) with a €400 Million loan.

Afcons Infrastructure listed at 8% discount

4 Nov 2024|10:11 AM

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group company launched its IPO on October 25, raising ₹5,430 crore through fresh shares and an offer for sale

Afcons Infrastructure IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

29 Oct 2024|05:14 PM

The IPO consists of fresh shares worth up to ₹1,250 Crore, while the promoter, Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd, is offering shares valued at ₹4,180 Crore in the OFS.

Afcons Infrastructure IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

28 Oct 2024|05:33 PM

The IPO includes fresh shares worth up to ₹1,250 Crore, while the OFS by the promoter, Goswami Infratech Pvt Ltd, is valued at ₹4,180 Crore.

Afcons Infrastructure IPO subscribed 10% on Day 1

25 Oct 2024|06:33 PM

As of June 30, 2024, the company has a total order book worth ₹317.47 billion and is actively working on 65 projects in 12 countries.

Afcons Infrastructure IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

25 Oct 2024|01:02 PM

The issue aims to raise ₹5,430 Crore through a combination of fresh shares and an offer for sale (OFS).

