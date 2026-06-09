Agribio Spirits Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
11.04
7.68
7.68
7.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52.07
39.73
11.2
8.67
Net Worth
63.11
47.41
18.88
16.35
Minority Interest
Debt
1.86
2.39
0.63
0.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
64.99
49.81
19.51
17.19
Fixed Assets
2.53
0.3
0.23
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
42.71
42.46
14.19
12.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
19.29
6.73
4.52
4.32
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.76
1.14
1.17
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18.71
13.76
9.83
8.46
Sundry Creditors
-0.59
-7.8
-6.12
-3.96
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.59
-0.37
-0.36
-0.18
Cash
0.46
0.32
0.59
0.22
Total Assets
64.99
49.81
19.53
17.2
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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