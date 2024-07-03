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Agribio Spirits Ltd Share Price Live

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288.3
(-0.55%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open286
  • Day's High294.85
  • 52 Wk High314
  • Prev. Close289.9
  • Day's Low278
  • 52 Wk Low 182
  • Turnover (lac)26.94
  • P/E252.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value63.33
  • EPS1.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)313.79
  • Div. Yield0.1
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Agribio Spirits Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹286

Prev. Close

₹289.9

Turnover(Lac.)

₹26.94

Day's High

₹294.85

Day's Low

₹278

52 Week's High

₹314

52 Week's Low

₹182

Book Value

₹63.33

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

313.79

P/E

252.89

EPS

1.14

Divi. Yield

0.1

Agribio Spirits Ltd Corporate Action

15 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Sep, 2025

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8 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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26 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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30 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2025

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Agribio Spirits Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Agribio Spirits Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:31 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.26%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 56.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Agribio Spirits Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

11.04

7.68

7.68

7.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

52.07

39.73

11.2

8.67

Net Worth

63.11

47.41

18.88

16.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.91

1.99

1.93

yoy growth (%)

-100

-4.16

3.25

430.55

Raw materials

0

-1.88

-1.93

-1.88

As % of sales

0

98.57

97.17

97.58

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.13

-0.13

-0.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.51

0.55

0.37

-0.47

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.14

-0.09

-0.01

Working capital

-0.36

2.32

0.27

0.91

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-4.16

3.25

430.55

Op profit growth

-13.23

56.47

-14.65

-61.37

EBIT growth

7.96

71.66

-183.96

-139.4

Net profit growth

-10.75

50.09

-154.81

-153.19

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

45

18.19

21.06

18.48

0.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

45

18.19

21.06

18.48

0.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.99

5.15

2.26

2.44

0.8

Agribio Spirits Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,971.95

335.813,86,622.47343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,089.05

345.7349,437.5951.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.6

28.1126,521.56524.3101,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

229.6

14.4317,949.54288.552.6119,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

415.3

69.4513,512.6164.470607.6542.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Agribio Spirits Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Puja Bajoria

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kamal Kishor Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nitin Ghanshyam Hotchandani

Executive Director & MD

Ratan Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Madhuri Dhanopia

Non Executive Director

Ashutosh Bajoria

Registered Office

S P-825 Road No 14,

Vishwakarma Industrial Area,

Rajasthan - 302013

Tel: 91-141-2331771/2

Website: http://agribiospirits.co.in

Email: beekayniryat1975@gmail.com; email@beekayniryat.co.

Registrar Office

D-511 Bagree Market,

5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,

Kolkata - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271

Website: www.nichetechpl.com

Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com

Summary

Agribio Spirits Limited, was initially incorporated as M/s Giri Finance & Trading Limited on June 6, 1975. The name of the Company was changed to Beekay Niryat Limited on 4th May, 2001, pursuant to Sc...
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Reports by Agribio Spirits Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Agribio Spirits Ltd share price today?

The Agribio Spirits Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹288.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Agribio Spirits Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Agribio Spirits Ltd is ₹313.79 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Agribio Spirits Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Agribio Spirits Ltd is 252.89 and 4.55 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Agribio Spirits Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Agribio Spirits Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Agribio Spirits Ltd is ₹182 and ₹314 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Agribio Spirits Ltd?

Agribio Spirits Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 115.18%, 3 Years at 67.85%, 1 Year at 45.94%, 6 Month at 29.60%, 3 Month at 12.16% and 1 Month at -5.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Agribio Spirits Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Agribio Spirits Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.27 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 56.64 %

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