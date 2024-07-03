Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTrading
Open₹286
Prev. Close₹289.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹26.94
Day's High₹294.85
Day's Low₹278
52 Week's High₹314
52 Week's Low₹182
Book Value₹63.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)313.79
P/E252.89
EPS1.14
Divi. Yield0.1
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
11.04
7.68
7.68
7.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52.07
39.73
11.2
8.67
Net Worth
63.11
47.41
18.88
16.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.91
1.99
1.93
yoy growth (%)
-100
-4.16
3.25
430.55
Raw materials
0
-1.88
-1.93
-1.88
As % of sales
0
98.57
97.17
97.58
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.13
-0.13
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.51
0.55
0.37
-0.47
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.14
-0.09
-0.01
Working capital
-0.36
2.32
0.27
0.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-4.16
3.25
430.55
Op profit growth
-13.23
56.47
-14.65
-61.37
EBIT growth
7.96
71.66
-183.96
-139.4
Net profit growth
-10.75
50.09
-154.81
-153.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
45
18.19
21.06
18.48
0.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
45
18.19
21.06
18.48
0.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.99
5.15
2.26
2.44
0.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,971.95
|335.81
|3,86,622.47
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,089.05
|345.73
|49,437.59
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.6
|28.11
|26,521.56
|524.31
|0
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
229.6
|14.43
|17,949.54
|288.55
|2.61
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
415.3
|69.45
|13,512.61
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Puja Bajoria
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kamal Kishor Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nitin Ghanshyam Hotchandani
Executive Director & MD
Ratan Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Madhuri Dhanopia
Non Executive Director
Ashutosh Bajoria
S P-825 Road No 14,
Vishwakarma Industrial Area,
Rajasthan - 302013
Tel: 91-141-2331771/2
Website: http://agribiospirits.co.in
Email: beekayniryat1975@gmail.com; email@beekayniryat.co.
D-511 Bagree Market,
5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,
Kolkata - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271
Website: www.nichetechpl.com
Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com
Summary
Agribio Spirits Limited, was initially incorporated as M/s Giri Finance & Trading Limited on June 6, 1975. The name of the Company was changed to Beekay Niryat Limited on 4th May, 2001, pursuant to Sc...
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Reports by Agribio Spirits Ltd
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