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Agribio Spirits Ltd Board Meeting

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288.3
(-0.55%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Beekay Niryat CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202626 May 2026
Agribio Spirits Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026.
Board Meeting28 Jan 202621 Jan 2026
Agribio Spirits Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and consolidated) as On 31St December 2025 Board Meeting Outcome for Approval of Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of The Company For the period ended on December 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/01/2026)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20257 Nov 2025
Agribio Spirits Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results for the second quarter and half year ending September 30 2025. Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.11.2025)
Board Meeting5 Sep 202530 Aug 2025
Agribio Spirits Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix Day Date and Time for the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company for the financial year 2024-25. 2. To approve Notice of 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company and the Directors Report together with and Secretarial Audit Report and relevant annexures. 3. Consider and fixed the date of closure of register of members and share transfer books (i.e. Book Closure) of the Company for the purpose of holding 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. To appoint CDSL as the intermediate agency for E-Voting 5. To appoint Arun Shrivastav & Co. as the Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner. 6. Reappointment of M/S RP Khandelwal & Associate as Statutory Auditor of the Company for Further 5 (Five) Years. 7. To Fix the record date of Final Dividend for the Financial year 2024-25. 8. Any other Matter with the Permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 05, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/09/2025)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20257 Aug 2025
Agribio Spirits Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financials Results (Consolidated and Standalone) For Quarter Ended June 30 2025. 2. Any Other matters with permission of Board. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 13, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)

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