AGM 30/09/2025 Notice of 50th Annual General Meeting of M/s Agribio Spirits Limited Book Closure of 50th Annual General Meeting of Company to be held on September 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.09.2025) SCRUTINIZERS REPORT FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2025. VOTING RESULTS OF 50TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF AGRIBIO SPIRITS LIMITED (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.10.2025)