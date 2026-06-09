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Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

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277.5
(-3.33%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:21:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.63

3.62

1.83

1.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.57

2.86

0.25

1.28

Net Worth

7.2

6.48

2.08

3.11

Minority Interest

Debt

2.14

1.49

0.55

0.17

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.34

7.97

2.63

3.28

Fixed Assets

0.1

0.13

0.19

0.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.24

3.82

0.44

0.29

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.9

2.2

1.96

1.29

Inventories

0.14

0.14

0.3

0.18

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.21

0.22

0.01

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.76

2.02

1.82

1.29

Sundry Creditors

-0.16

-0.14

-0.12

-0.17

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.04

-0.05

0

Cash

0.1

1.8

0.03

1.46

Total Assets

9.34

7.95

2.62

3.26

Alan Scott Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

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