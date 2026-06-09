Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.63
3.62
1.83
1.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.57
2.86
0.25
1.28
Net Worth
7.2
6.48
2.08
3.11
Minority Interest
Debt
2.14
1.49
0.55
0.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.34
7.97
2.63
3.28
Fixed Assets
0.1
0.13
0.19
0.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.24
3.82
0.44
0.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.9
2.2
1.96
1.29
Inventories
0.14
0.14
0.3
0.18
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.21
0.22
0.01
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.76
2.02
1.82
1.29
Sundry Creditors
-0.16
-0.14
-0.12
-0.17
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.04
-0.05
0
Cash
0.1
1.8
0.03
1.46
Total Assets
9.34
7.95
2.62
3.26
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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