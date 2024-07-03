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Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Share Price Live

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287.05
(4.31%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open275.2
  • Day's High308.4
  • 52 Wk High404
  • Prev. Close275.2
  • Day's Low275.2
  • 52 Wk Low 94
  • Turnover (lac)52.32
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.96
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)164.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹275.2

Prev. Close

₹275.2

Turnover(Lac.)

₹52.32

Day's High

₹308.4

Day's Low

₹275.2

52 Week's High

₹404

52 Week's Low

₹94

Book Value

₹36.96

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

164.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2025

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4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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19 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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4 Oct 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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24 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

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Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:44 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.23%

Institutions: 0.23%

Non-Institutions: 36.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.63

3.62

1.83

1.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.57

2.86

0.25

1.28

Net Worth

7.2

6.48

2.08

3.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.02

0.04

0.22

0.11

yoy growth (%)

-54.88

-79.96

101.71

-37.88

Raw materials

0

0

-0.06

-0.08

As % of sales

0

0

26.41

73.26

Employee costs

0

-0.02

0

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-0.06

0

-0.15

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

3.7

Working capital

0.99

-0.05

-0.08

-0.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-54.88

-79.96

101.71

-37.88

Op profit growth

40.41

-384.57

-115.36

-4.05

EBIT growth

-107.05

-417.4

-113.18

-1.08

Net profit growth

-105.66

-1,667.06

-102.73

3.67

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

34.35

28.69

11.5

5.22

1.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

34.35

28.69

11.5

5.22

1.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.39

0

0.64

Other Income

1.16

2.25

0

0.36

0.04

Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,050.95

467.942,07,624.08-163.540.3311,774.25812.27

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

618.95

24.2217,917.1179.070.812,440.66351.93

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

142.5

54.1813,667.9227.330.071,905.1142.5

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

492

45.8112,897.3280.230.911,993.67117.15

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

24.03

32.4712,245.58102.042.081,629.967.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

SURESH PUKHRAJ JAIN

Executive Director

Darshan S Jain

Independent Director

K R Bharat

Independent Director

Haresh Kantilal Parekh

Director

Saloni Suresh Jain

Independent Director

Ambarish R Sodha

Independent Director

Bindu Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sheetal Jagetiya

Registered Office

301-A 3rd Floor Kumar Plaza,

Kalina Kurla Road Santa Cruz E,

Maharashtra - 400029

Tel: -

Website: http://www.thealanscott.com

Email: alanscottcompliance@gmail.com

Registrar Office

C-13 Pannalal Silk,

Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,

Mumbai - 400 078

Tel: 91-022-25963838

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Alan Scott Enterprises Limited was founded in February 1994 under the name of Suketu Fashions Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Suketu Fashions Limited to Alan Scott Industries Limited...
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Reports by Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹287.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd is ₹164.12 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 7.76 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd is ₹94 and ₹404 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd?

Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 83.84%, 3 Years at 117.37%, 1 Year at 164.76%, 6 Month at -13.93%, 3 Month at 22.41% and 1 Month at 18.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.52 %
Institutions - 0.24 %
Public - 36.24 %

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