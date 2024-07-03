Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTextiles
Open₹275.2
Prev. Close₹275.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹52.32
Day's High₹308.4
Day's Low₹275.2
52 Week's High₹404
52 Week's Low₹94
Book Value₹36.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)164.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.63
3.62
1.83
1.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.57
2.86
0.25
1.28
Net Worth
7.2
6.48
2.08
3.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.02
0.04
0.22
0.11
yoy growth (%)
-54.88
-79.96
101.71
-37.88
Raw materials
0
0
-0.06
-0.08
As % of sales
0
0
26.41
73.26
Employee costs
0
-0.02
0
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.06
0
-0.15
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
3.7
Working capital
0.99
-0.05
-0.08
-0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-54.88
-79.96
101.71
-37.88
Op profit growth
40.41
-384.57
-115.36
-4.05
EBIT growth
-107.05
-417.4
-113.18
-1.08
Net profit growth
-105.66
-1,667.06
-102.73
3.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
34.35
28.69
11.5
5.22
1.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
34.35
28.69
11.5
5.22
1.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.39
0
0.64
Other Income
1.16
2.25
0
0.36
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,050.95
|467.94
|2,07,624.08
|-163.54
|0.33
|11,774.25
|812.27
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
618.95
|24.22
|17,917.1
|179.07
|0.81
|2,440.66
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
142.5
|54.18
|13,667.92
|27.33
|0.07
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
492
|45.81
|12,897.32
|80.23
|0.91
|1,993.67
|117.15
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
24.03
|32.47
|12,245.58
|102.04
|2.08
|1,629.96
|7.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
SURESH PUKHRAJ JAIN
Executive Director
Darshan S Jain
Independent Director
K R Bharat
Independent Director
Haresh Kantilal Parekh
Director
Saloni Suresh Jain
Independent Director
Ambarish R Sodha
Independent Director
Bindu Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sheetal Jagetiya
301-A 3rd Floor Kumar Plaza,
Kalina Kurla Road Santa Cruz E,
Maharashtra - 400029
Tel: -
Website: http://www.thealanscott.com
Email: alanscottcompliance@gmail.com
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Alan Scott Enterprises Limited was founded in February 1994 under the name of Suketu Fashions Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Suketu Fashions Limited to Alan Scott Industries Limited...
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Reports by Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd
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