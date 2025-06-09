Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with relevant rules framed therein and subject to the Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Monday, September 22, 2025 to Monday, September 29, 2025 for the purpose of the Thirty-First (31st) Annual General Meeting