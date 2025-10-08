Notice of the EGM of the Company which is scheduled on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. through (VC) or (OAVM), to transact the business as mentioned in the notice Kindly find attached herewith the notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (formerly known as Alan Scott Industriess Limited) scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. through video conferencing (VC) or other audio-visual means (OAVM). The Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is also uploaded on the website of the Company at https://thealanscott.com/investor-relations. Kindly find attached herewith the notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (formerly known as Alan Scott Industriess Limited) scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. through video conferencing (VC) or other audio-visual means (OAVM). The Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is also uploaded on the website of the Company at https://thealanscott.com/investor-relations. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 08/10/2025) Respected Sir/Madam, We wish to inform that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company was held on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) vide its General Circulars Nos. 14/2020 dated April 08, 2020, 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, 20/2020 dated May 05, 2020, and subsequent circulars issued in this regard, the latest being 9/2023 dated September 25, 2023, (MCA Circulars). In this regard, please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings as required under Regulation 30 the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, marked as Annexure. We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record. Dear Sir/ Maam, In accordance with the Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, please find enclosed the voting results and Scrutinizers Report on the resolutions passed at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, October 30, 2025, for your information and records. A copy of the same is also being placed on the website of the Company. We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 30.10.2025)