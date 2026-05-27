Board Meeting 27 May 2026 19 May 2026

Alan Scott Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To review and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026; 2. To review and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 312026; 3. To consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares through Rights issue under applicable law and subject to any regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required. 4. Other matters as per agenda of the Board Meeting. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (formerly known as Alan Scott Industries Limited) (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, May 27, 2026, has approved the following matters: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026; 2. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026, together with the audit report of the auditors; 3. The proposal of raising of funds by the Company through Rights Issue of Equity Shares. 4. Appointment of M/s. KNK & Co LLP, Company Secretaries in Practice, as Secretarial Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2026 30 Mar 2026

Dear Sir/Madam, In continuation of our earlier disclosure made on November 07, 2024, July 11, 2025 and pursuant to provision of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, March 30, 2026, at 02:00 PM, had approved the following matters: 1. Acquisition of additional equity shares of one of the group Companies. i.e. Metastar Media Private Limited. Post acquisition, Metastar shall be a subsidiary of the Company. The details of the acquisition as required under SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 is enclosed herein as Annexure 1. The Board Meeting of the Company commenced on 02:00 PM (IST) and concluded at 02:45 PM (IST). We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record. In continuation of our earlier disclosure made on November 07, 2024, July 11, 2025 and pursuant to provision of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, March 30, 2026, at 02:00 PM, had approved the following matters: 1. Acquisition of additional equity shares of one of the group Companies Metastar Media Private Limited (Metastar/Company). Post acquisition, Metastar shall be a subsidiary of the Company. The details of the acquisition as required under SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 is enclosed herein as Annexure 1. The Board Meeting of the Company commenced on 02:00 PM (IST) and concluded at 02:45 PM (IST). We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2026 3 Feb 2026

Alan Scott Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve (1) Approval of unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2025; (2) Other matters as per the agenda of the Board meeting. The Board of Directors of Alan Scott Enterprises Limited at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, February 09, 2026, have duly approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2025, together with the Limited review report of the auditors in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

Board Meeting 1 Dec 2025 1 Dec 2025

In continuation of our earlier intimation dated October 4, 2025, and pursuant to the shareholders approval dated October 30, 2025, the Board of Directors, at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, December 1, 2025, at 16:10 (IST), approved the allotment of 2,70,000 (Two Lakh Seventy Thousand) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company having a face value of ? 10/- each, at a premium of ? 240/- per share, aggregating to ? 6,75,00,000 (Indian Rupees Six Crores Seventy Five Lakhs). Futher details of the allotment as per enclosure.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 31 Oct 2025

Alan Scott Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (formerly known as Alan Scott Industries Limited) will be held on Thursday November 6 2025 at 11:00 AM at the registered office of the Company for the following matters: Approval of unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 2 Acquisition of equity shares of Alanscott Qubiverse Limited. The details of the acquisition as required under SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 is enclosed herein as Annexure A. 3 Other matters as per the agenda of the Board meeting. The Board Meeting to be held on 06/11/2025 has been revised to 13/11/2025 In continuation of our earlier intimation dated October 31, 2025 and pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances the Board Meeting of Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (formerly known as Alan Scott Industries Limited) scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 06, 2025 at 11:00 AM will be held on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 11:00 AM (IST) at the registered office of the Company at Unit No.302, Kumar Plaza, 3rd floor, Near Kalina Masjid, Kalina Kurla Road, Santacruz (East), Mumbai City, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400029 for the matters as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2025) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 11:15 AM (IST), had approved the matters as enclosed in the attached PDF. The Board Meeting of the Company commenced on 11:15 AM (IST) and concluded at 12:15 PM (IST). We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025) With reference to the query raised by BSE seeking additional information in connection with the Corporate Announcement filed under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, and in accordance with the disclosure requirements specified under SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/120, we hereby submit the requisite details. We wish to inform you that the relevant disclosures have already been provided in our announcements dated October 31, 2025 and November 05, 2025. For your ready reference and records, the required details are attached herewith (Annexure 1). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2025 30 Sep 2025

Inter alia, for the following matters: (1) To consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares through preferential allotment, subject to such approvals as may be required under the applicable laws. (2) Other matters as per the agenda of the Board meeting This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Alan Scott Enterprises Limited at its meeting held today, Saturday, October 4, 2025 at 11:00 am, had approved the following matters:1.Issuance and allotment of up to 500000 fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, having a face value of ?10 each, at a price of ?250 per equity share (inclusive of a premium of ?240 per share), for cash, aggregating up to ?125000000, by way of preferential issue to select group of investors (Non-Promoters), subject to the approval of the shareholders and receipt of other necessary approvals. 2.Appointment of Dr. Rishi Mohan Bhatnagar (DIN: 00834145) as Additional Director, who shall hold office up to the date of the ensuing AGM of the Company. 3.Notice of the EGM of the Company which is scheduled on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. through (VC) or (OAVM), to transact the business as mentioned in the notice.The Board Meeting of the Company commenced on 11:00 AM and concluded at 11:47 AM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2025)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2025 30 Aug 2025

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (formerly Alan Scott Industries Limited) (the Company), at its meeting held on Saturday, August 30, 2025 at 05:00 p.m. (IST), approved inter alia: (i) the Annual Report including Boards Report and MD&A for FY 2024-25; (ii) appointment of Pravin Chandak & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (FRN 116627W), as Statutory Auditors for five years, subject to approval of members at the 31st AGM, with disclosures as per Reg. 30 of SEBI LODR and SEBI Circular dated September 9, 2015; (iii) appointment of Ms. Bindu Sharma (DIN: 02891943) as Additional Independent Director, to hold office up to the ensuing AGM and thereafter for five consecutive years upon members approval, with details annexed; (iv) appointment of KNK & Co LLP as Scrutinizer for the AGM; (v) fixation of book closure dates; and (vi) convening of the 31st AGM on Monday, September 29, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. through VC/OAVM.

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2025 22 Jul 2025