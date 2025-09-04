Notice of the 31st (Thirty first) Annual General Meeting of the Company which is scheduled on Monday, September 29, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. through video conferencing (VC) or other audio-visual means (OAVM), to transact the business (es) as mentioned in the notice Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with relevant rules framed therein and subject to the Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Monday, September 22, 2025 to Monday, September 29, 2025 for the purpose of the Thirty-First (31st) Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2025) We wish to inform that the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Monday, September 29, 2025, at 11:17 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) vide its General Circulars Nos. 14/2020 dated April 08, 2020, 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, 20/2020 dated May 05, 2020, and subsequent circulars issued in this regard, the latest being 9/2023 dated September 25, 2023, (MCA Circulars). In this regard, please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings as required under Regulation 30 the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, marked as Annexure. We request the Stock Exchange and the Members of the Company to kindly take note of the above information on record. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 29/09/2025)