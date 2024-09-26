Allcargo Gati Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
29.42
26.05
26.03
42.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
888.99
710.17
669
590.09
Net Worth
918.41
736.22
695.03
632.18
Minority Interest
Debt
0.4
0.5
1.53
4.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
918.81
736.72
696.56
636.29
Fixed Assets
0.44
7.72
14.96
33.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
555.72
553
553.05
563.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
278.89
84.53
49.59
32.61
Inventories
0
2.15
2.44
2.79
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
3.85
4.41
8.7
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
288.24
88.16
75.59
66.1
Sundry Creditors
-0.19
-0.53
-0.94
-2.57
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.16
-9.1
-31.91
-42.41
Cash
83.76
91.47
78.96
7.24
Total Assets
918.81
736.72
696.56
636.29
The company's operational Enterprise Research Planning (ERP) platform is being completely overhauled to boost delivery efficiency.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.