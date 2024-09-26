Allcargo Gati Ltd Merged Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Meesho Ltd
MEESHO
248.16
|68.9
|1,10,403.25
|189.53
|0
|2,510.84
|72.96
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
448.5
|28
|33,945.31
|347.16
|1.93
|2,373.21
|174.91
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
436.75
|99.31
|32,229.47
|66.67
|0
|2,864.98
|136.89
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
266.19
|101.27
|28,275.94
|47.42
|0.78
|177.9
|44.69
Shadowfax Technologies Ltd
SHADOWFAX
288.5
|74.39
|16,773.59
|67.3
|0
|1,500.51
|32.15
The company's operational Enterprise Research Planning (ERP) platform is being completely overhauled to boost delivery efficiency.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.