Allcargo Gati Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹66.31
Prev. Close₹65.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹600.9
Day's High₹66.89
Day's Low₹64.95
52 Week's High₹75.4
52 Week's Low₹56.97
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)971.43
P/E65.43
EPS1.01
Divi. Yield0
The company's operational Enterprise Research Planning (ERP) platform is being completely overhauled to boost delivery efficiency.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
29.42
26.05
26.03
42.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
888.99
710.17
669
590.09
Net Worth
918.41
736.22
695.03
632.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
274.45
425.14
446.1
498.09
yoy growth (%)
-35.44
-4.69
-10.43
2.66
Raw materials
-236.91
-266.47
-232.78
-209.03
As % of sales
86.32
62.67
52.18
41.96
Employee costs
-6.55
-23.96
-28.83
-31.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.77
-21.5
64.27
19.88
Depreciation
-1.88
-3.68
-4.95
-5.12
Tax paid
-10.54
-36.3
-6.19
-2.32
Working capital
72.3
-30.94
-63.69
-72.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.44
-4.69
-10.43
2.66
Op profit growth
-63.92
-357.32
-52.34
-51.59
EBIT growth
-110.27
-110.7
100.49
4.65
Net profit growth
204.98
-267.69
96.36
-11.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,509.94
1,478.84
1,723.17
1,489.94
1,314.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,509.94
1,478.84
1,723.17
1,489.94
1,314.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
35.64
48.38
23.83
27.35
10.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
445.35
|27.76
|33,918.65
|258.23
|0.99
|2,256.84
|169.24
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
439.35
|93.68
|32,894.9
|79.8
|0
|2,671.67
|134.37
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
184.26
|74.9
|20,414.74
|130.04
|0.11
|177.4
|43.77
Shadowfax Technologies Ltd
SHADOWFAX
203.1
|103.22
|11,890.94
|55.27
|0
|1,205.81
|29.94
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
4,647.4
|40.5
|11,042.4
|43.22
|0.54
|1,533.47
|771.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dinesh Kumar Lal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nilesh Vikamsey
Independent Non Exe. Director
DANG MOHONI VINITA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hetal Gandhi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
RAVI JAKHAR
Chairman & Director
Shashi Kiran Shetty
Plot No 20 Sy No 12,
Kothaguda Kondapur,
Telangana - 500084
Tel: 91-040-71204284
Website: http://www.gati.com
Email: investor.services@allcargologistics.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Allcargo Gati Limited, formerly known as Gati Limited was incorporated on April 25, 1995 as Gati Corporation Limited. The name of the Company was changed form Gati Corporation Limited to Gati Limited ...
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Reports by Allcargo Gati Ltd Merged
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