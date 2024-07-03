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Allcargo Gati Ltd Merged Share Price Live

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66.05
(1.07%)
Nov 11, 2025|05:30:00 AM

Allcargo Gati Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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Allcargo Gati Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

₹66.31

Prev. Close

₹65.35

Turnover(Lac.)

₹600.9

Day's High

₹66.89

Day's Low

₹64.95

52 Week's High

₹75.4

52 Week's Low

₹56.97

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

971.43

P/E

65.43

EPS

1.01

Divi. Yield

0

Allcargo Gati Ltd Merged Corporate Action

3 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2025

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14 Nov 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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16 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Allcargo Gati Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

Allcargo Gati shares jump after company announces general price increase

Allcargo Gati shares jump after company announces general price increase

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The company's operational Enterprise Research Planning (ERP) platform is being completely overhauled to boost delivery efficiency.

26 Sep 2024|02:59 PM
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Allcargo Gati Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:55 AM
Sep-2025Jun-2025Mar-2025Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.08%

Non-Promoter- 5.03%

Institutions: 5.03%

Non-Institutions: 48.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Allcargo Gati Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

29.42

26.05

26.03

42.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

888.99

710.17

669

590.09

Net Worth

918.41

736.22

695.03

632.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

274.45

425.14

446.1

498.09

yoy growth (%)

-35.44

-4.69

-10.43

2.66

Raw materials

-236.91

-266.47

-232.78

-209.03

As % of sales

86.32

62.67

52.18

41.96

Employee costs

-6.55

-23.96

-28.83

-31.66

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.77

-21.5

64.27

19.88

Depreciation

-1.88

-3.68

-4.95

-5.12

Tax paid

-10.54

-36.3

-6.19

-2.32

Working capital

72.3

-30.94

-63.69

-72.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.44

-4.69

-10.43

2.66

Op profit growth

-63.92

-357.32

-52.34

-51.59

EBIT growth

-110.27

-110.7

100.49

4.65

Net profit growth

204.98

-267.69

96.36

-11.41

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1,509.94

1,478.84

1,723.17

1,489.94

1,314.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,509.94

1,478.84

1,723.17

1,489.94

1,314.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

35.64

48.38

23.83

27.35

10.41

Allcargo Gati Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

445.35

27.7633,918.65258.230.992,256.84169.24

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

439.35

93.6832,894.979.802,671.67134.37

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd

AEGISVOPAK

184.26

74.920,414.74130.040.11177.443.77

Shadowfax Technologies Ltd

SHADOWFAX

203.1

103.2211,890.9455.2701,205.8129.94

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

4,647.4

40.511,042.443.220.541,533.47771.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Allcargo Gati Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dinesh Kumar Lal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nilesh Vikamsey

Independent Non Exe. Director

DANG MOHONI VINITA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hetal Gandhi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

RAVI JAKHAR

Chairman & Director

Shashi Kiran Shetty

Registered Office

Plot No 20 Sy No 12,

Kothaguda Kondapur,

Telangana - 500084

Tel: 91-040-71204284

Website: http://www.gati.com

Email: investor.services@allcargologistics.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Allcargo Gati Limited, formerly known as Gati Limited was incorporated on April 25, 1995 as Gati Corporation Limited. The name of the Company was changed form Gati Corporation Limited to Gati Limited ...
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Reports by Allcargo Gati Ltd Merged

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