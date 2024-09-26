Allcargo Gati Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.77
-21.5
64.27
19.88
Depreciation
-1.88
-3.68
-4.95
-5.12
Tax paid
-10.54
-36.3
-6.19
-2.32
Working capital
72.3
-30.94
-63.69
-72.65
Other operating items
Operating
54.11
-92.43
-10.56
-60.22
Capital expenditure
-217.72
-37.78
7.47
159.82
Free cash flow
-163.61
-130.21
-3.09
99.59
Equity raised
1,552.07
1,568.55
1,345.67
1,229.68
Investing
-88.12
70.01
8.06
-94.61
Financing
-56.85
-11.55
238.71
405.21
Dividends paid
0
0
9.75
7.87
Net in cash
1,243.49
1,496.79
1,599.1
1,647.75
The company's operational Enterprise Research Planning (ERP) platform is being completely overhauled to boost delivery efficiency.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.