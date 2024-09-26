Notice Of The Meeting Of The Equity Shareholders Of The Company Being Convened As Per Directions Of The HonBle National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench On Tuesday, February 18, 2025 At 11:00 A.M. (IST) Through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Please refer to the enclosed intimation. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/02/2025) Please refer to the enclosed intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/02/2025)