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Allcargo Gati Ltd Merged Board Meeting

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66.05
(1.07%)
Nov 11, 2025|05:30:00 AM

Allcargo Gati CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202514 Nov 2025
Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Allcargo Logistics Limited (Transferee Company) Pursuant To Composite Scheme Of Arrangement And Amalgamation - Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of Allcargo Gati Limited (Transferor Company)
Board Meeting5 Nov 202530 Sep 2025
Allcargo Gati Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half-year ended on September 30 2025. In view of the above, the Board Meeting of Allcargo Gati Limited, scheduled on November 5, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, stands cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.11.2025)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202529 Jul 2025
Allcargo Gati Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter of Financial Year 2025-26 ended on June 30 2025. As per the letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05.08.2025) As per letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :05.08.2025)

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