Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 14 Nov 2025

Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Allcargo Logistics Limited (Transferee Company) Pursuant To Composite Scheme Of Arrangement And Amalgamation - Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of Allcargo Gati Limited (Transferor Company)

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2025 30 Sep 2025

Allcargo Gati Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half-year ended on September 30 2025. In view of the above, the Board Meeting of Allcargo Gati Limited, scheduled on November 5, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, stands cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.11.2025)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2025 29 Jul 2025