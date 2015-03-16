Alternicq Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
19.05
17.34
13.72
13.72
Preference Capital
252.11
0
0
0
Reserves
1,424.05
1,393.73
994.42
937.28
Net Worth
1,695.21
1,411.07
1,008.14
951
Minority Interest
Debt
991.17
1,147.36
903.75
939.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
83.07
67.14
46.69
40.39
Total Liabilities
2,769.45
2,625.57
1,958.58
1,930.56
Fixed Assets
1,888.16
1,894.18
1,383.7
1,355.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.52
22.32
19.68
16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
37.61
14.67
2.44
9.8
Networking Capital
685.6
578.28
527.54
470.23
Inventories
570.74
533.45
353.58
352.32
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
445.67
423.75
301.07
309.73
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
292.09
215.52
201.07
187.57
Sundry Creditors
-205.93
-201.56
-287.7
-286.68
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-416.97
-392.88
-40.48
-92.71
Cash
136.55
116.12
25.22
79.38
Total Assets
2,769.44
2,625.57
1,958.58
1,930.57
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.