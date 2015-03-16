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Alternicq Ltd Shareholding & Investor Pattern

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446.15
(-0.13%)
Mar 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

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Alternicq Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

71.07%

71.07%

68.93%

68.93%

67.09%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

0.01%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Non-Institutions

28.9%

28.91%

31.06%

31.06%

32.9%

Total Non-Promoter

28.92%

28.92%

31.06%

31.06%

32.9%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.07%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 28.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Alternicq Ltd: Related NEWS

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