Alternicq Ltd has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹446.5
Prev. Close₹446.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹75.15
Day's High₹447.9
Day's Low₹446
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)604.53
P/E7.41
EPS60.35
Divi. Yield10.76
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
19.05
17.34
13.72
13.72
Preference Capital
252.11
0
0
0
Reserves
1,424.05
1,393.73
994.42
937.28
Net Worth
1,695.21
1,411.07
1,008.14
951
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
890.72
643.66
542.61
524.55
yoy growth (%)
38.38
18.62
3.44
19.84
Raw materials
-486.08
-319.06
-287.62
-322.23
As % of sales
54.57
49.56
53
61.43
Employee costs
-52.96
-35.9
-38.7
-31.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
52.74
78.2
87.16
49.44
Depreciation
-103.75
-78.52
-45.36
-47.25
Tax paid
-15.97
-20.03
-29.42
-14.72
Working capital
52.5
91.96
8.97
-15.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.38
18.62
3.44
19.84
Op profit growth
9.28
26.88
25.38
16.05
EBIT growth
-9.76
2.68
47.36
13.76
Net profit growth
-36.78
0.75
66.6
31.33
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
7,746
|43.6
|18,312.82
|139.87
|0.15
|634.09
|1,223.1
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,950.2
|66.89
|17,274.05
|64.59
|0.11
|445.32
|136.82
EPL Ltd
EPL
238.77
|27.24
|7,209.64
|51.15
|1.11
|306.53
|39.05
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
702.1
|12.46
|4,468.97
|66.72
|1.01
|655.46
|390.85
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
623.75
|28.72
|4,397.32
|64.29
|0.49
|2,270.68
|467.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Nikhil Srivastava
Director
Aswin Vikram
Managing Director & CEO
THIMMAIAH NAPANDA POOVAIAH
Director
Sumit Mohan Nadgir
Independent Director
Kamlesh S Vikamsey
Independent Director
Sameer Kaji
Addtnl Independent Director
Anisha Motwani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
HIMANSHU NAVINCHANDRA PARMAR
60 E & F Bommasandra Indl Area,
Hosur Road,
Karnataka - 560099
Tel: 91-080-4343 6200
Website: http://www.manjushreeindia.com
Email: info@manjushreeindia.com
No. 30 Ramana Resid.,
4th Cross Sampige Rd, Malleswaram,
Bangalore - 560003
Tel: 91-80-23460815-818
Website: www.integratedindia.in
Email: alfint@vsnl.com
Summary
Manjushree Technopack Ltd is an integrated packaging solution provider, delivering their customers with innovative cutting edge plastic packaging solutions. The company is engaged in the manufacture a...
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Reports by Alternicq Ltd
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