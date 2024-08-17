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Alternicq Ltd Share Price Live

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446.15
(-0.13%)
Mar 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Alternicq Ltd has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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Alternicq Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

₹446.5

Prev. Close

₹446.75

Turnover(Lac.)

₹75.15

Day's High

₹447.9

Day's Low

₹446

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

604.53

P/E

7.41

EPS

60.35

Divi. Yield

10.76

Alternicq Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Alternicq Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Alternicq Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

15 Nov, 2026|07:18 AM
Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.07%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 28.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Alternicq Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

19.05

17.34

13.72

13.72

Preference Capital

252.11

0

0

0

Reserves

1,424.05

1,393.73

994.42

937.28

Net Worth

1,695.21

1,411.07

1,008.14

951

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

890.72

643.66

542.61

524.55

yoy growth (%)

38.38

18.62

3.44

19.84

Raw materials

-486.08

-319.06

-287.62

-322.23

As % of sales

54.57

49.56

53

61.43

Employee costs

-52.96

-35.9

-38.7

-31.88

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

52.74

78.2

87.16

49.44

Depreciation

-103.75

-78.52

-45.36

-47.25

Tax paid

-15.97

-20.03

-29.42

-14.72

Working capital

52.5

91.96

8.97

-15.21

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.38

18.62

3.44

19.84

Op profit growth

9.28

26.88

25.38

16.05

EBIT growth

-9.76

2.68

47.36

13.76

Net profit growth

-36.78

0.75

66.6

31.33

View Ratios

No Record Found

Alternicq Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

7,746

43.618,312.82139.870.15634.091,223.1

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,950.2

66.8917,274.0564.590.11445.32136.82

EPL Ltd

EPL

238.77

27.247,209.6451.151.11306.5339.05

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

702.1

12.464,468.9766.721.01655.46390.85

Uflex Ltd

UFLEX

623.75

28.724,397.3264.290.492,270.68467.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Alternicq Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Nikhil Srivastava

Director

Aswin Vikram

Managing Director & CEO

THIMMAIAH NAPANDA POOVAIAH

Director

Sumit Mohan Nadgir

Independent Director

Kamlesh S Vikamsey

Independent Director

Sameer Kaji

Addtnl Independent Director

Anisha Motwani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

HIMANSHU NAVINCHANDRA PARMAR

Registered Office

60 E & F Bommasandra Indl Area,

Hosur Road,

Karnataka - 560099

Tel: 91-080-4343 6200

Website: http://www.manjushreeindia.com

Email: info@manjushreeindia.com

Registrar Office

No. 30 Ramana Resid.,

4th Cross Sampige Rd, Malleswaram,

Bangalore - 560003

Tel: 91-80-23460815-818

Website: www.integratedindia.in

Email: alfint@vsnl.com

Summary

Manjushree Technopack Ltd is an integrated packaging solution provider, delivering their customers with innovative cutting edge plastic packaging solutions. The company is engaged in the manufacture a...
Read More

Reports by Alternicq Ltd

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