Amba Auto Sales and Services Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,520.55
|96.08
|2,99,673.64
|923.05
|0
|17,612.62
|365.14
Trent Ltd
TRENT
4,248.8
|83.72
|1,57,680.02
|454.75
|0.11
|4,936.64
|186.08
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
126.25
|97.27
|58,181.69
|181.5
|0
|1,570.43
|14.22
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
ABLBL
105.99
|76.29
|13,314.67
|66.2
|0
|2,341.48
|10.85
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
247.95
|209.01
|13,202.65
|46.21
|0
|749.8
|118.32
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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