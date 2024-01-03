Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2025
Promoter
-
Foreign
0%
Indian
96.66%
Total Promoter
-
Institutions
3.33%
Non-Institutions
0%
Total Non-Promoter
3.33%
Custodian
0%
Total
100%
Foreign: 0.00%
Indian: 96.66%
Institutions: 3.33%
Non-Institutions: 0.00%
Custodian: 0.00%
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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