To

The Members of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Limited (the Company ), which comprise the statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2025, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in Equity and Cash Flows statement for the financial year the ended at March 31,2025 and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as financial statement ).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given tous, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 ( Act ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards ( Ind AS ) specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company asat March 31, 2025, its profit, changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditor s responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conctude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and shall comply with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Auditing for the Auditor s Responsibility in relation to Other Information in documents containing the audited standalone financial statements.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company s management. The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act ) with respect to the preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position & financial performance of the Company In accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditor s responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

Responsibilities for Audit of Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to designaudit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up tothe date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

- Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in the aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work in evaluating the results of our

work, and (ii) evaluating the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

- We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

- We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

- From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 (the Order ), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of other comprehensive income, the Statement of changes in equity, and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B . Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on theadequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements

(g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in within limits specified under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, inour opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 41 to the standalone financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Intermediaries ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to the notice that has caused them to believe that tire representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v) The company has not declared any dividend in the General Meeting conducted during the year.

iv)

vi) As per the Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and Further, to the extent the audit trail was enabled, we did not, in the course of our audit ,come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For Pramod K. Sharma & Co

Membership No.: 076883 UDIN: 25076883BMIMGM9147 Place: Delhi

Date: September 05, 2025

f

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report referred to in Paragraph 16 of the Independent Auditor s Report of even date to the members of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025

Based on the audit procedures performed for the puipose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of an audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

a.

A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. All Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management in accordance with a planned programme of verifying them once in three years, which is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c. The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-Use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2025.

e. There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii.

a. The Company has a system of physical verification of inventory whereby all items of inventory are physically verified over a period of time. Discrepancies, if any, between physical stock and book records are adjusted in the books as and when the verifications and corresponding reconciliations are carried out. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage, and procedure of such verification are reasonable and appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of i nventories were noticed on such physical verification.

b. The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs5 crores in aggregate from banks and financial institutions during the year, secured against the current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly retums/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the [audited/unaudited] books of account of the Company.

a. The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. During the year, investment made by the company is not prejudicial to the Company s interest. Further, during the year, the Company has not provided guarantees, given security, or granted loans and advances in the nature of loans.

c. In respect of loans granted to other parties, the schedule for repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated in the agreement, and the repayments/receipts are not yet due. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order with respect to receipts of principal and interest is not applicable.

d. There are no amounts of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships, or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

e. No loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company had fallen due during the year.

f. The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, repayable on demand, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships, or any other parties, None of these loans or advances have been granted to promoters or related parties as defined under clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013:

iv. There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits under the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the provision of the clause (vi) of para 3 of the order are not applicable to the

company, as the company is not engaged in the production of goods or providing services covered by the companies (Cost records and audit) rule 2014,

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, service tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, there are not any statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the below mentioned: -

s. no Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount involved (in INR million) Period to which the amount relates Forum where it is pending i. Income Tax Act, 1961 Notice of Demand under section 156 of Income Tax Act, 1961 dated March 24, 2025 278.83 Assessment Year 2023-24 Appeal has been filed via the National Faceless Appeal Center 2 Punjab value Added Tax Act-2005 Value-Added Tax 0.13 2006-07 VAT Tribunal 3 Punjab value Added Tax Act-2005 Value-Added Tax 0.32 2007-08 VAT Tribunal 4 Punjab value Added Tax Act-2005 Value-Added Tax 7.83 2008-09 VAT Tribunal 5 Punjab value Added Tax Act-2005 Value-Added Tax 8.28 2008-09 High Court of Punjab and Haryana 6 Punjab value Added Tax Act-2005 Value-Added Tax 17.58 2009-10 VAT Tribunal 7 Punjab value Added Tax Act-2005 Payment Infrastructure Development Fund 22.37 2010-11 VAT Tribunal 8 Punjab value Added Tax Act-2005 Payment Infrastructure Development Fund 0.91 2010-11 VAT Tribunal 9 Punjab value Added Tax Act-2005 Payment Infrastructure Development Fund 16.46 2011-12 VAT Tribunal 10 Punjab value Added Tax Act-2005 Payment Infrastructure Development Fund 32.20 2011-12 VAT Tribunal 11 Punjab value Added Tax Act-2005 Value-Added Tax 26.48 2012-13 VAT Tribunal 12 Punjab value Added Tax Act-2005 Value-Added Tax 4.73 2012-13 VAT Tribunal 13 Punjab value Added Tax Act-2005 Payment Infrastructure Development Fund 1.16 2013-14 VAT Tribunal 14 Punjab value Added Tax Act-2005 Value-Added Tax 0.94 2014-15 VAT Tribunal 15 Punjab value Added Tax Act-2005 Payment Infrastructure Development Fund 1.22 2015-16 VAT Tribunal 16 Punjab value Added Tax Act-2005 VAT Penalty 0.09 2006-07 Deputy Excise & Taxation Commissioner (Appeal), Patiala 17 Punjab value Added Tax Act-2005 VAT Penalty 2.03 2007-08 Deputy Excise & Taxation Commissioner (Appeal), Patiala 18 Punjab value Added Tax Act-2005 VAT Penalty 0.21 2008-09 Deputy Excise & Taxation Commissioner (Appeal), Patiala 19 Punjab value Added Tax Act-2005 VAT Penalty 0.11 2008-09 Deputy Excise & Taxation Commissioner (Appeal), Patiala 20 Punjab value Added Tax Act-2005 VAT Penalty 0.87 2009-10 Deputy Commissioner of State Tax (Appeal), Jalandhar 21 Punjab value Added Tax Act-2005 VAT Penalty 0.11 2014-15 Deputy Excise & Taxation Commissioner (Appeal), Patiala 22 Punjab value Added Tax Act-2005 VAT Penalty 068 2015-16 Deputy Commissioner of State Tax (Appeal), Jalandhar 23 GST ACT 2017 Demand Order 0.37 2017-18 to 2019- 20 Central goods services tax (appeals) Commissionerate, Ludhiana Total 423.92

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

ix.

a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted into repayment of its laons or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank, financial institution, or government authority.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the term loans obtained during the year were applied for the purposes for which they were raised.

d. Based on the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on a short-term basis have not been utilised for long-term purposes.

e. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, it has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

f. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x.

a. The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made preferential allotment as well as private placement of fully paid equity shares during the year. In our opinion, the Company has duly complied with the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Act. The proceeds from issue of equity shares have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi.

a. No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 by the cost auditor, secretarial auditor, or by us with the Central Government.

c. According to the representations made by the management, no whistle-blower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv.

a. In our opinion and based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensuratewith the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the Internal Audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xvi.

a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

b. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

c. The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d. The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company has no unspent amount that needs to be transferred to a fund specified

in the Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) to Section 135 of the Act.

For Pramod K. Shartna & Co

Chartered Accountants FRN: 007857C

CA. Pramod Sharma

Partner

Membership No.: 076883 UDIN: 25076883BMIMGM9147 Place: Delhi

Date: September 05,2025

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Independent Auditor s Report on the internal Financial controls with reference to the financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ( the Act )

In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of ( the Company ) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2025, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The respective Boards of Directors of the Company, are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the respective Companies considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI ).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditor s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company, based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note ) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference too financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Financial Statements

A company s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessaiy to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company is in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements established by the respective companies considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For Pramod K. Sharma & Co

Partner

Membership No.: 076883 UDIN: 25076S83BMIMGM9147 Place: Delhi

Date: September 05, 2025

Opinion

FORM No. MR-3

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31.03.2025 [Pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration Personnel) Rules, 2014]

To,

The Members

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Limited 2735, Shop No. 9, Mohan Lai Palace,

Naya Bazar, Delhi-110006

Dear Members,

We have conducted the Secretarial Audit of compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Limited having CIN: U15312DL2003PLC121979 (hereinafter called the Company). The Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing my opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information/ representations provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of Secretarial Audit.

We hereby report that in our opinion, the Company has during the audit period covering the financial year ended on March 31, 2025 complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter.

We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, according to the provisions of:

(i) The Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder;

(ii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 ( SCRA ) and the rules made thereunder; (Not applicable to the Company during the audit period);

(iii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder;

(iv) Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made there under to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment and Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings.

(v) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 ( SEBI Act ): -

a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011; (Not applicable to the Company during the audit period);

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) ^ bjations 2015; (Not applicable to the Company during the audit period);

c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201 S(Not applicable to the Company during the audit period);

d) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 (Not applicable to the Company during the audit period);

e) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008 (Not applicable to the Company during the audit period);

f) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client;

g) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021 (Not applicable to the Company during the audit period);

h) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 (Not applicable to the Company during the audit period);

We further report that, our examination and reporting with respect to compliance of the below mentioned specific Laws, as identified and confirmed by the management, have been conducted on a test- check basis:

1. Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and the rules and standards made there under.

2. Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Rules, 1975.

3. Environment Protection Act, 1986 and the rules, notifications issued there under.

4. The Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 (ESI Act)

5. Foods Safety & Standards Act, 2006 & Foods Safety & Standards (Licensing & Registration of Food Business), Regulations, 2011

6. The Punjab Agricultural Produce Market Act, 1961 and rules made thereunder;

7. Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and Rules & Regulations made there under;

8. Electricity Act, 2003 and the respective State Government Policy/ Guidelines for the Wind and Solar Power Projects.

9. No other specific law is applicable to the Company. Therefore, general laws are not considered like financial laws, IPR laws etc.

We have also examined compliances with the applicable clauses of the following:

(i) Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

(ii) The Listing Agreements entered into by the Company with Stock Exchange. (Not applicable to the Company during the audit period);

During the period under review, the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, guidelines, standards etc. mentioned above subject to the following observations:

1. That the Company has filed the respective forms, returns, documents and resolutions with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, New Delhi prescribed under the Act and rules made there under.

2. The Company was not required to deposit the unclaimed amounts pending for more than seven years to the Investor Education and Protection Fund pursuant to Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013.

3. That the Company has reclassified its promoter or promoter group in the Board Meeting held on July 26, 2024 and subsequently approved by the members of the Company in their extraordinary general meeting held on July 31, 2024.

4. That the Company has identified and designate the Senior Management Personnel in its Board Meeting held on August 17, 2024.

5. The Company has re-constituted the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013;

6. The Company has constituted Risk Management Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, IPO Committee.

7. The Company has entered into business transactions with related parties in the normal course of business at arm s length.

8. That the shares of the Company are in dematerialized form with the depositories and initially an agreement between the Company and the National Securities Depository Limited has been entered On 21.02.2019 and amended/revised from time to time;

9. The Company has entered into tripartite agreement with NSDL and Kfintech Technologies Limited on September 27, 2024 and with CDSL and Kfintech Technologies Limited on December 24, 2024.

10. That the Board has changed the designation of Mrs. Ramnika Suri from Whole Time Director to the Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director in its Board Meeting held on July 09, 2024 and subsequently approved by the members of the Company in their extraordinary general meeting held on July 31, 2024.

11. The Company has appointed Mr. Anuj Verma as the Chief Financial Officer ( CFO ) of the Company in its Board Meeting held on August 17, 2024.

12. The Company has appointed Ms. Nancy Gulati as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company in its Board Meeting held on September 13, 2024

13. The Company has changed its Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) from MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited to KFintech Technologies Limited and executed tripartite agreement with NSDL and CDSL.

14. The Company has filed Draft Red Flearing Prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on June 27, 2025.

15. The Company has adopted a new set of articles of association vide special resolution passed by the Shareholders in the 21 st Annual General Meeting held on September 20, 2024.

We further report that:

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance or wherever necessary at shorter notice and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

All decisions at Board and/or Committee meetings are carried out unanimously as recorded in the minutes of the meetings of the Board of Directors or respective Committee of the Board, as the case may be.

We further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the Company commensurate with the size and operations of the company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

We further report that during the audit period the company has no specific event(s)/ action(s) which have a major bearing on the Company s affairs and are not required to be reported except above mentioned.

For PWR Associates

Note: This report is to be read with our letter of even date which is annexed as Annexure 1 to the Report and forms an integral part of this report.

Devesh Maheshwari Partner Date: 01.09.2025 C. P. No: 26255 Place: New Delhi UDIN: A070318G001130608 Peer Review No. 2988/2023

Annexure 1 to the Secretarial Audit Report

To,

The Members

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Limited 2735, Shop No. 9, Mohan Lai Palace,

Naya Bazar, Delhi-110006

Our Secretarial Audit Report of even date, for the financial year 2024-25 is to be read along with this letter.

1. Maintenance of Secretarial record is the responsibility of the management of the Company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on our audit.

2. We have followed the audit practices and process as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the contents of the Secretarial records. The verification was done on test basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in Secretarial records. We believe that the process and practices, we followed provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

3. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial records and Books of Accounts of the Company.

4. Where ever required, we have obtained the Management representation about the Compliance of laws, rules and regulations and happening of events etc.

5. The Compliance of the provisions of Corporate and other applicable laws, rules, regulations, standards is the responsibility of management. Our examination was limited to the verification of procedure on test basis.

6. The Secretarial Audit report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.

For PWR Associates

Company Secretaries