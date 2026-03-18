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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.44
5.44
5.44
5.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
291.51
278.32
263.22
249.9
Net Worth
296.95
283.76
268.66
255.34
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,136.15
|46.91
|5,01,907.94
|7,075
|2.48
|15,614
|208.33
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,204.35
|73.04
|2,32,236.54
|1,018.06
|1.12
|5,643.52
|23.66
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,884.9
|58.25
|1,41,748.58
|688.03
|1.27
|4,681.69
|135.68
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
415.15
|54.55
|1,40,407.65
|261.02
|0.36
|2,135.29
|55.48
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,053.15
|77.21
|1,07,763
|383.06
|2.37
|2,484.08
|78.75
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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2735 Shop #.9 Mohan Lal Palace,
Naya Bazar,
Delhi - 110006
Tel: +91 85959 12447
Website: http://www.aeroplanerice.com
Email: info@aeroplanerice.com
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Summary
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Reports by Amir Chand Jagadish Kumar Exports Ltd
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