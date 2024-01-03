Amir Chand Jagadish Kumar Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.44
5.44
5.44
5.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
291.51
278.32
263.22
249.9
Net Worth
296.95
283.76
268.66
255.34
Minority Interest
Debt
777.62
667.53
669.6
709.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.76
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,079.33
951.29
938.26
965.06
Fixed Assets
102.05
105.97
111.98
120.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.28
1.24
1.2
1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
3.38
2.51
1.84
Networking Capital
957.22
829.96
811.24
830.62
Inventories
794.23
626.97
642.35
736.87
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
294.68
279.26
219.79
132.98
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
40.47
25.91
60.77
45.25
Sundry Creditors
-39.29
-69.17
-81.31
-29.15
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-132.87
-33.01
-30.36
-55.33
Cash
17.77
10.75
11.33
10.82
Total Assets
1,079.32
951.3
938.26
965.06
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
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