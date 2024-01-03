Amir Chand Jagadish Kumar Exports Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,158.5
|47.4
|5,07,159.27
|7,075
|2.46
|15,614
|208.33
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,206.3
|73.15
|2,32,612.56
|1,018.06
|1.12
|5,643.52
|23.66
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,860
|58.01
|1,41,148.82
|688.03
|1.28
|4,681.69
|135.68
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
406.5
|53.42
|1,37,482.14
|261.02
|0.37
|2,135.29
|55.48
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,041.25
|76.34
|1,06,545.34
|383.06
|2.4
|2,484.08
|78.75
No Record Found
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