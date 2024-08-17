AMNS Khopoli Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹3.15
Prev. Close₹3.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹89.12
Day's High₹3.45
Day's Low₹3.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)49.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4,020
142.26
142.26
142.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-365.84
-4,338.36
-4,042.2
-3,816.72
Net Worth
3,654.16
-4,196.1
-3,899.94
-3,674.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
647.13
490.96
2,548.09
4,348.1
yoy growth (%)
31.8
-80.73
-41.39
-36.82
Raw materials
-293.86
-152.94
-2,138.58
-3,496.83
As % of sales
45.4
31.15
83.92
80.42
Employee costs
-71.15
-76.17
-91.79
-94.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-185.26
-635.48
-881.15
-628.7
Depreciation
-233.5
-247.61
-258.12
-285.31
Tax paid
0
0
0
183.36
Working capital
-382.13
479.35
897.72
1,274.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.8
-80.73
-41.39
-36.82
Op profit growth
-90.72
-35.14
-122.36
-494.18
EBIT growth
-9.97
4.54
1,087.11
-91.37
Net profit growth
-83.83
58.98
97.86
-57.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
839.59
654.21
521.18
756.81
3,418.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
839.59
654.21
521.18
756.81
3,418.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
54.65
16
32.46
15.73
69.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,260.7
|45.07
|3,08,359.52
|2,094
|0
|34,783
|350.03
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
202.72
|14.98
|2,53,228.35
|4,659.74
|1.97
|37,916.21
|137.54
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,156.3
|28.31
|1,17,901.78
|-143.48
|0.17
|15,935.07
|520.83
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
183.78
|20.63
|76,001.67
|1,679.51
|1.28
|30,813.45
|140.89
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
665.7
|20.1
|54,762.07
|891.57
|0.6
|10,826.47
|228.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rajinder Miglani
Executive Director & Company Secretary
R Agrawal
Director (Finance)
Gursharan Sawhney
Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director
Rajiv Munjal
Non Executive & Independent Director
Ravinder Arora
Non Executive & Independent Director
Surendra Sharma
Non Executive & Independent Director
Jagath Chandra
Uttam House Carnac Bandar,
69 P D Mello Road,
Maharashtra - 400009
Tel: 91-22-66563500/23420557/23421968
Website: http://www.uttamgalva.com
Email: shares@uttamgalva.com
21 Shakil Niwas,
Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E),
Mumbai - 400 093
Tel: 91-22-28262920
Website: www.unisec.in
Email: info@unisec.in
Summary
With a modest beginning in the year 1988 with a Wet-Flux Galvanizing line in technical collaboration with M/s John Lysaght of B.H.P. Australia, today Uttam Galva Steels Ltd. has three modern galvanizi...
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Reports by AMNS Khopoli Ltd Merged
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