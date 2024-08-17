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AMNS Khopoli Ltd Merged Share Price Live

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3.45
(4.55%)
Oct 17, 2022|04:29:12 PM

AMNS Khopoli Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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AMNS Khopoli Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

₹3.15

Prev. Close

₹3.3

Turnover(Lac.)

₹89.12

Day's High

₹3.45

Day's Low

₹3.15

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

49.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

AMNS Khopoli Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

AMNS Khopoli Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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AMNS Khopoli Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:31 AM
Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 96.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

AMNS Khopoli Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4,020

142.26

142.26

142.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-365.84

-4,338.36

-4,042.2

-3,816.72

Net Worth

3,654.16

-4,196.1

-3,899.94

-3,674.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

647.13

490.96

2,548.09

4,348.1

yoy growth (%)

31.8

-80.73

-41.39

-36.82

Raw materials

-293.86

-152.94

-2,138.58

-3,496.83

As % of sales

45.4

31.15

83.92

80.42

Employee costs

-71.15

-76.17

-91.79

-94.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-185.26

-635.48

-881.15

-628.7

Depreciation

-233.5

-247.61

-258.12

-285.31

Tax paid

0

0

0

183.36

Working capital

-382.13

479.35

897.72

1,274.88

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.8

-80.73

-41.39

-36.82

Op profit growth

-90.72

-35.14

-122.36

-494.18

EBIT growth

-9.97

4.54

1,087.11

-91.37

Net profit growth

-83.83

58.98

97.86

-57.47

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

839.59

654.21

521.18

756.81

3,418.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

839.59

654.21

521.18

756.81

3,418.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

54.65

16

32.46

15.73

69.45

AMNS Khopoli Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,260.7

45.073,08,359.522,094034,783350.03

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

202.72

14.982,53,228.354,659.741.9737,916.21137.54

Jindal Steel Ltd

JINDALSTEL

1,156.3

28.311,17,901.78-143.480.1715,935.07520.83

Steel Authority of India Ltd

SAIL

183.78

20.6376,001.671,679.511.2830,813.45140.89

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

665.7

20.154,762.07891.570.610,826.47228.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AMNS Khopoli Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rajinder Miglani

Executive Director & Company Secretary

R Agrawal

Director (Finance)

Gursharan Sawhney

Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director

Rajiv Munjal

Non Executive & Independent Director

Ravinder Arora

Non Executive & Independent Director

Surendra Sharma

Non Executive & Independent Director

Jagath Chandra

Registered Office

Uttam House Carnac Bandar,

69 P D Mello Road,

Maharashtra - 400009

Tel: 91-22-66563500/23420557/23421968

Website: http://www.uttamgalva.com

Email: shares@uttamgalva.com

Registrar Office

21 Shakil Niwas,

Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E),

Mumbai - 400 093

Tel: 91-22-28262920

Website: www.unisec.in

Email: info@unisec.in

Summary

With a modest beginning in the year 1988 with a Wet-Flux Galvanizing line in technical collaboration with M/s John Lysaght of B.H.P. Australia, today Uttam Galva Steels Ltd. has three modern galvanizi...
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Reports by AMNS Khopoli Ltd Merged

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