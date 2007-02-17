Anawil Wire and Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
19.72
9.65
9.65
9.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
69.8
30.43
18.12
13.72
Net Worth
89.52
40.08
27.77
23.37
Minority Interest
Debt
128.25
55.1
51.86
48.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0.3
Total Liabilities
217.77
95.18
79.64
71.95
Fixed Assets
142.07
60.37
63.27
67.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.17
0.23
0.01
0
Networking Capital
73.93
34.46
16.28
4.01
Inventories
50.69
12.05
10.64
1.76
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
38.95
25.17
3.83
0.05
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
58.15
16.48
11.83
11.16
Sundry Creditors
-57.03
-10.77
-5.25
-5.64
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-16.83
-8.47
-4.77
-3.32
Cash
1.6
0.13
0.08
0.11
Total Assets
217.78
95.2
79.64
71.94
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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