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Sector-
Open-
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Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
19.72
9.65
9.65
9.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
69.8
30.43
18.12
13.72
Net Worth
89.52
40.08
27.77
23.37
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,293.5
|41.97
|3,16,319.47
|2,826
|0.68
|34,702
|350.03
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
188
|13.06
|2,34,690.31
|4,535.59
|2.13
|36,452.27
|137.54
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,097.8
|32.25
|1,11,985.27
|1,085.97
|0.18
|15,275.48
|520.83
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
176.25
|15.38
|72,800.51
|1,636
|1.33
|26,245.64
|140.89
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
734.7
|22.6
|60,570.11
|605.89
|0.54
|10,676.55
|228.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nimish Kumar Rameshchandra Vashi
Whole-time Director
Ayush Nimish Vashi
Non Executive Director
Bijal Nimesh Vashi
Non Executive Director
Bhavin Navinchandra Desai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nirav Jashvantrai Desai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Digant Hemantkumar Bhagat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sakshi Vijay
Plot No.201 Office #.1 Virrant,
Business Park GIDC Vapi Valsad,
Gujarat - 396191
Tel: +91 90545 08244
Website: http://www.anawilvapi.in
Email: cs@anawilvapi.in
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Summary
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Reports by Anawil Wire and Engineering Ltd
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