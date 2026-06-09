Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
16.2
16.2
16.2
16.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.85
-6.59
13.86
37.34
Net Worth
10.35
9.61
30.06
53.54
Minority Interest
Debt
1.55
0
0.16
0.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.9
9.61
30.22
53.69
Fixed Assets
0.08
0.18
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
30.17
53.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.8
9.39
-0.01
-0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
20.89
3.06
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.34
8.88
0.01
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-18.23
-2.47
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.2
-0.07
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0
0.04
0.06
0.05
Total Assets
11.9
9.61
30.22
53.69
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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