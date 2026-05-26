Board Meeting 26 May 2026 21 May 2026

Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2026 along with the Audit report. 2. To recommend dividend (if any) for the financial year 2025-26. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on Tuesday, 26th May, 2026 has considered and approved the items which are attached herewith. The company has not declared dividend for FY 2025-26 (As per BSE announcement dated on :26.05.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2025 along with the Limited Review Report therein. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today on Friday, 13th February, 2026 has considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2025 as recommended by the Audit Committee. Further, the statutory auditors of the company M/s. VRCA & Associates, Chartered Accountants has issued the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2025. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 8 Jan 2026 3 Jan 2026

Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the material related party transaction(s) under Section 188 of The Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 23 of The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 and IND AS 24 subject to the approval of shareholders. 2. To approve the notice of the postal ballot. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today on Thursday, 08th January, 2026 has considered and approved the matters which are attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 08.01.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 11 Nov 2025

Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2025 along with the Limited Review report therein. 2. To appoint Additional Director on the Board of the Company. 3. To reconstitute the various Committees of the Company. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today on Friday, 14th November, 2025 has considered and approved the matters which are attached herewith. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2025. Kindly note that the net worth is Rs. 9,88,74,859.15. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2025. Kindly note that the net worth is Rs. 9,88,74,859.15 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 1 Nov 2025 29 Oct 2025

Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. To fix the Issue price for the proposed Rights Issue of the company. 2. To consider and approve the number of equity shares to be issued on a rights basis and the Rights Entitlement. 3. To consider and fix the Record Date for the proposed Rights issue of the company. 4. To consider, approve and adopt the Letter of Offer and other allied matters in relation to the proposed Rights Issue of the company. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today on Saturday, 01st November, 2025 has considered and approved the matters which are attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.11.2025)

Board Meeting 25 Aug 2025 20 Aug 2025

Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To increase the authorized share capital of the company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the company. 2. To fix the day date time of Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended on 31st March 2025. 3. To fix the book closure date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended on 31st March 2025. 4. To approve the notice of Annual General Meeting along with other related documents for the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2025. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the chair.

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2025 29 Jul 2025