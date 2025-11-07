7:3 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ANNVRRIDHHI VENTURES LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date: - DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ANNVRRIDHHI VENTURES LTD (538539) RECORD DATE 07/11/2025 PURPOSE Issue of 07 (SEVEN) Equity Shares of Re.10/- each for CASH AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 03 (THREE) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 07/11/2025 DR-751/2025-2026 *Note: Issue Price of Rs.10/- will be payable as Rs.2.50 on Application and Rs.7.50 on One or more subsequent Call(s) Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.11.2025)