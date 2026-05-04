Board Meeting 4 May 2026 28 Apr 2026

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. May 04, 2026 inter-alia approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 along with Auditors Report. Presentation on Annual Results for Financial Year 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.05.2026)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2026 15 Jan 2026

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., January 22, 2026, has approved the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.01.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company For The Quarter and half year Ended September 30 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.11.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Selan Exploration Technology Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2025. Approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2025)

Board Meeting 7 Jul 2025 7 Jul 2025