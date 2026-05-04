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Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd Board Meeting

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898.75
(-0.07%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Selan Expl. Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 May 202628 Apr 2026
Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. May 04, 2026 inter-alia approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 along with Auditors Report. Presentation on Annual Results for Financial Year 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.05.2026)
Board Meeting22 Jan 202615 Jan 2026
Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., January 22, 2026, has approved the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.01.2026)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20255 Nov 2025
Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company For The Quarter and half year Ended September 30 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.11.2025)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20257 Aug 2025
Selan Exploration Technology Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2025. Approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2025)
Board Meeting7 Jul 20257 Jul 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting

Selan Expl. Tech: Related News

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