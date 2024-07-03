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Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd Share Price Live

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905
(0.70%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:37:46 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open905
  • Day's High905
  • 52 Wk High933.65
  • Prev. Close898.75
  • Day's Low905
  • 52 Wk Low 357
  • Turnover (lac)2.79
  • P/E35.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value164.75
  • EPS25.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,182.19
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Crude Oil & Natural Gas

Open

₹905

Prev. Close

₹898.75

Turnover(Lac.)

₹2.79

Day's High

₹905

Day's Low

₹905

52 Week's High

₹933.65

52 Week's Low

₹357

Book Value

₹164.75

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,182.19

P/E

35.11

EPS

25.48

Divi. Yield

0

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2025

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4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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28 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:44 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Aug-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.93%

Foreign: 69.93%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.28%

Institutions: 0.28%

Non-Institutions: 29.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

15.2

15.2

15.2

15.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

454.54

378.57

344.69

313.53

Net Worth

469.74

393.77

359.89

328.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

48.81

89.59

76.61

55.83

yoy growth (%)

-45.51

16.94

37.2

-9.97

Raw materials

-0.07

-0.03

-1.68

1.1

As % of sales

0.14

0.03

2.2

1.98

Employee costs

-4.42

-5.89

-5.42

-3.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.22

41.26

33.51

14.82

Depreciation

-22.14

-22.21

-20.92

-28.27

Tax paid

7.46

-9.83

-11.45

-5.99

Working capital

1.75

-43.91

-23.6

16.83

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.51

16.94

37.2

-9.97

Op profit growth

-78.67

16.36

33.77

-7.27

EBIT growth

-102.64

23.5

126.1

-31.51

Net profit growth

-72.19

1.71

149.67

-31.51

View Ratios

No Record Found

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

ONGC

264.65

10.123,32,874.196,649.975.0135,928.18263.72

Oil India Ltd

OIL

481

17.5978,386.231,789.532.395,960.59298.32

Deep Industries Ltd

DEEPINDS

511

10.73,272-49.890171.62259.87

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd

ANTELOPUS

898.75

35.113,145.838.080102.01186.4

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd

HINDOILEXP

177.03

13.282,346.6611.96071.6692.74

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Suniti Kumar Bhat

Independent Non Exe. Director

M Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Raman Sidhu

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vishruta Kaul

Independent Non Exe. Director

Baikuntha Nath Talukdar

E D & Wholetime Director

Siva Kumar Pothepalli

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Yogita

Registered Office

8th Floor Imperia Mindspace,

Sector-62,

Haryana - 122102

Tel: 91-0124-4200326

Website: http://www.selanoil.com

Email: admin@sclanoil.com;investors@selanoil.com

Registrar Office

F-65 1st Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-41406149

Website: www.mcsregistrars.com

Email: admin@mcsregistrars.com / helpdeskdelhi@mcsregistrars.com

Summary

Antelopus Selan Energy Limited, formerly known as Selan Exploration Technology Limited was incorporated on 5 July, 1985. The name of the Company has changed to Antelopus Selan Energy Limited in August...
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Reports by Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd share price today?

The Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹905 today.

What is the Market Cap of Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd is ₹3182.19 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd is 35.11 and 4.80 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd is ₹357 and ₹933.65 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd?

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.17%, 3 Years at 47.90%, 1 Year at 35.73%, 6 Month at 142.19%, 3 Month at 40.99% and 1 Month at 35.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.94 %
Institutions - 0.28 %
Public - 29.77 %

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