Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorCrude Oil & Natural Gas
Open₹905
Prev. Close₹898.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.79
Day's High₹905
Day's Low₹905
52 Week's High₹933.65
52 Week's Low₹357
Book Value₹164.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,182.19
P/E35.11
EPS25.48
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15.2
15.2
15.2
15.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
454.54
378.57
344.69
313.53
Net Worth
469.74
393.77
359.89
328.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
48.81
89.59
76.61
55.83
yoy growth (%)
-45.51
16.94
37.2
-9.97
Raw materials
-0.07
-0.03
-1.68
1.1
As % of sales
0.14
0.03
2.2
1.98
Employee costs
-4.42
-5.89
-5.42
-3.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.22
41.26
33.51
14.82
Depreciation
-22.14
-22.21
-20.92
-28.27
Tax paid
7.46
-9.83
-11.45
-5.99
Working capital
1.75
-43.91
-23.6
16.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.51
16.94
37.2
-9.97
Op profit growth
-78.67
16.36
33.77
-7.27
EBIT growth
-102.64
23.5
126.1
-31.51
Net profit growth
-72.19
1.71
149.67
-31.51
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
ONGC
264.65
|10.12
|3,32,874.19
|6,649.97
|5.01
|35,928.18
|263.72
Oil India Ltd
OIL
481
|17.59
|78,386.23
|1,789.53
|2.39
|5,960.59
|298.32
Deep Industries Ltd
DEEPINDS
511
|10.7
|3,272
|-49.89
|0
|171.62
|259.87
Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd
ANTELOPUS
898.75
|35.11
|3,145.8
|38.08
|0
|102.01
|186.4
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
HINDOILEXP
177.03
|13.28
|2,346.66
|11.96
|0
|71.66
|92.74
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Suniti Kumar Bhat
Independent Non Exe. Director
M Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Raman Sidhu
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vishruta Kaul
Independent Non Exe. Director
Baikuntha Nath Talukdar
E D & Wholetime Director
Siva Kumar Pothepalli
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yogita
8th Floor Imperia Mindspace,
Sector-62,
Haryana - 122102
Tel: 91-0124-4200326
Website: http://www.selanoil.com
Email: admin@sclanoil.com;investors@selanoil.com
F-65 1st Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-41406149
Website: www.mcsregistrars.com
Email: admin@mcsregistrars.com / helpdeskdelhi@mcsregistrars.com
Summary
Antelopus Selan Energy Limited, formerly known as Selan Exploration Technology Limited was incorporated on 5 July, 1985. The name of the Company has changed to Antelopus Selan Energy Limited in August...
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Reports by Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd
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