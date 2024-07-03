Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd Summary

Antelopus Selan Energy Limited, formerly known as Selan Exploration Technology Limited was incorporated on 5 July, 1985. The name of the Company has changed to Antelopus Selan Energy Limited in August, 2025. Company is a leading private sector listed company engaged in Oil & Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) since 1992.



As one of the pioneers in the Indian E&P sector, the Company was among the first private sector entities to obtain rights for developing discovered oilfields in Gujarat after the Government of India opened the sector to private players in 1992. At present, the Company holds a portfolio of five Oil and Gas fields, namely Bakrol, Lohar Karjisan, Elao and Cambay located in the State of Gujarat.The company presently undertakes seismic data acquisition work for ONGC in the Cauvery Basin in South India. Commencing the work in 1991, till 1995, the company had covered 1666 ground line kilometres (GLK).



The second two-year phase work commenced in Aug.94.The company entered into the business of proven oil fields where presence of hydrocarbon is already established. Ministry of Petroleum and Gas, Government of India, has approved of contracts with the company for the development of oil and gas fields namely, Lohar, Bakrol and Indrora. The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to invest in development of the discovered oil fields.



It obtained physical possession of the oil fields in Dec.95 and oil production commenced in Jan.96.Selan is having detailed negotiations with the Ministry of Petroleum for award of additional oil fields in onshore Gujarat.During 1998-99, the seismic division of the Company has completed data acquisition of approximately 25 Sq. Kms. area at Indrora oilfield.



The companys net profit increase from 8 million to 14 million in the year 1999-2000 as compared to the previous year.During the year 2000-01, the Company drilled a new well in the Bakrol field. The Seismic evaluation was undertaken with reference to Indrora field during 2001. In 2009-10, the Company commenced commercial sale of Associated Natural Gas, though on a small scale.



It commenced a new drilling campaign across all its existing fields during the FY 2022-23.In FY 2024, Company acquired 100% participating interest of contract area CB/ONDSF/ELAO/2016 and has acquired 50% participating interest of Cambay Filed in FY 2025. The Company has surrendered the Ognaj oilfield due to rapid urbanisation in the block area and Government approval for relinquishment of Ognaj filed was received on 20th February, 2025. Company has signed Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs)with Government of India (GOI) for Bakrol, Lohar, Ognaj and Karjisan fields.



Accordingly, request for surrender of mining lease to concerned department is filed on 2nd April, 2025, awaiting approval.The Board of Directors of Selan Exploration Technology Limited, at its meeting held on November 22, 2023, approved a Composite Scheme of Arrangement for the amalgamation of Antelopus Energy Private Limited with and into Selan Exploration Technology Limited.