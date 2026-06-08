TO THE MEMBERS OF SELAN EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

ReportontheAuditoftheFinancialStatements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of SELAN EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2025, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial March 2025, profit (financial comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial position)ofthe Company as at31st statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, performance including other and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Impairment of Development of Hydrocarbon Properties Our audit procedure in response to this key Audit Matter included, among others, The Company is carrying un-amortized Development of Hydrocarbon Properties of 31,237.89 Lakhs as on 31st March, 2025. Recoverability of such unamortized Development of Hydrocarbon Properties has been identified as a key audit matter due to: • We tested the effectiveness of internal controls over the Companys process in estimating the oil and gas reserves, the completeness and accuracy of the input data used and the reasonableness of key assumptions considered in the impairment evaluation including the lease period including extension, future oil and gas prices. • The significance of the carrying value of the assets being assessed; • We obtained the impairment working prepared by the Company and performed the following procedures: • The assessment of the recoverable amount of the Companys Cash Generating Unit (CGUs) involved significant judgements about future cashflow forecasts and the discount rates applied; and a. Assessed the valuation methodology used by management, evaluated the appropriateness of management identification of the CGUs and tested the arithmetical accuracy of the impairment calculations. • The estimation of oil and natural gas reserves is a significant area of judgement due to the technical uncertainty involved and this has a substantial impact on impairment testing. Given the inherent complexity and magnitude of potential exposures and the judgement necessary to estimate the amounts of impairment provisions required or to determine required disclosures, this is a key audit matter. b. Conducted corroborative inquiries with the Company personnel, including internal reserve experts, to identify factors, if any, which should be considered in the analysis. c. We tested the key assumptions used in the assessment including reserve estimate, lease period and chances of extension of lease period, oil and gas prices by comparing them with prior years data and external data, where relevant. d. Assessed the reasonableness of the discount rates used. e. We verified the estimated future capital and operational costs, by comparing the same with the approved budgets and the production forecasts. • Review of the adequacy of the disclosures in the notes to the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financialposition, financial including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to obtained in the issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement performance of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financialcontrols with reference to the financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financialstatements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financialstatements, including the disclosures, and whether thefinancialstatements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of theauditandsignificant audit findings, including any significant deficienciesin internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid financial statements;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2025 being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2025 on its financial position in its financialstatements Refer Note 40(B) to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2025 in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Act and Rules made there under. iv.

a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries (Refer Note 56.4 (i) to the financial statements);

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 56.4 (ii) to the financial statements); and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement. v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financialyear ended 31 st March, 2025 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tempered with and the Company has preserved the audit trail in accordance with statutory record retention requirements.

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditors Report on the financial statements of Selan Exploration Technology Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2025.

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i. a. A. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment including development of hydrocarbon properties and right of use (ROU) assets.

B. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The property, plant and equipment including development of hydrocarbon properties (other than those which are underground) have been physically verifiedby the management/ outside agencies in a phased manner and reconciled with books of account. We are informed that no major discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable in relation to the size of the Company.

c. The Company does not own any immovable property. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(i)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d. During the year, the Company has not revalued any of its class of property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. e. According to the information and explanations given to us and the representation obtained from the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, rest of the provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

ii. a. The inventory of the Company consisting of crude oil, stores, components, spares and consumables have been physically verifiedby the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of the verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification.

b. During any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. During the year, Company has made investments in the units of various mutual funds and market linked debentures, granted unsecured loan to a company. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. a. A. The Company does not have any subsidiary or associates or joint venture. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a)(A) of the Order are not applicable.

B. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans to parties other than subsidiaries are as per the table given below:

Particulars Loans Aggregated amount granted during the year 3,300.00 Lakhs Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date 4,258.21 Lakhs

b. In respect of aforesaid investments and loans, the term and conditions under which investments were made and loans were granted are not prejudicial to the Companys interest, based on the information and explanations provided by the Company. c. In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, there are no loans are overdue during the year. e. No loan granted which has fallen due during the year that has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

f. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loan either repayable on demand or without the specifying the terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security provided by it, to the extent applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted deposits and no amount has become deemed to be a deposit during the year in terms of the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company, pursuant to rules made under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

vii. a. According to the records of the Company, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax (GST), provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There were no arrears of undisputed statutory dues as at 31st March 2025, which were outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. The disputed statutory dues of different years as referred in sub-clause (vii)(a) above, which have remained unpaid as on 31st March, 2025 for which appeals are pending as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount ( in lakhs) Period to which amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 24.78 AY 2016-17 and 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) - NFAC Service Tax Act, 1994 Service Tax 116.64 April, 2016 to June, 2017 High Court of Gujarat

viii. On the basis of the verification of records and information and explanations given to us, we report that there is no case, where transaction not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). We also report that there is no previously unrecorded income required to be recorded in the books of account during the year.

ix. a. The Company did not have any outstanding loans or borrowings or interest thereon due to any lender at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(a) and 3(ix)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and the representation obtained from the management, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or

c. The Company did not raise any funds during the year. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. The Company does not have any subsidiary or associates or joint venture. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable.

x. The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) and not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partly or optionally convertible). Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x) of the Order are not applicable

. xi. a. Based on the audit procedures performed and representation obtained from the management, we report that no case of material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. b. We report that, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by us in Form

ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c. As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section

177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).

xiv. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there is adequate internal audit system, commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal auditors report for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and the representation obtained from the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable.

xvi. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable. b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order are not applicable. c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Banks of India. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable. d. Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation by the Statutory Auditors during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financialliabilities, other information accompanying the financialstatements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exist as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. On the basis of the verification of records, there is no unspent amount at the year-end as per the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 for financial year year 2024-25: 2020-21to2023-24. For financial a. The company has transferred the amount remaining unspent in respect of other than ongoing projects of in Schedule VII 11.00Lakhs,to a Fund specified the Companies Act, 2013 till the date of our report

(before the expiry of time period for such transfer i.e. six months of the expiry of the financialyear as permitted under the second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act,2013). b. There are no amount remaining unspent under subsection (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, required to be transferred to special account in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi. The Company is not required to prepare Consolidated Financial Statements. Therefore, clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditors Report on the financial statements of Selan Exploration Technology Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2025.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act (Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financialstatements of SELAN EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financialstatements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financialcontrols that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financialcontrols with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financialcontrols with reference to the financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial with reference to the financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control conduct of with reference to the financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over

Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the financialstatements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to the financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial system with reference to the financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2025 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.