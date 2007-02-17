Anubhav Plast Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,281.5
|45.8
|3,13,384.93
|2,094
|0.69
|34,783
|350.03
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
198.95
|14.69
|2,48,359.77
|4,659.74
|2.01
|37,916.21
|137.54
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,131.9
|27.72
|1,15,463.77
|-143.48
|0.18
|15,935.07
|520.83
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
174.75
|19.59
|72,180.93
|1,679.51
|1.34
|30,813.45
|140.89
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
709.1
|21.46
|58,459.59
|891.57
|0.56
|10,826.47
|228.85
No Record Found
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